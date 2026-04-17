President Tinubu Approves Extended Budget Implementation and Over ₦47 Trillion Allocation for 2026

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed a bill extending the 2026 budget implementation period to June 30, 2026, and allocated over ₦47 trillion in the new fiscal plan, emphasizing capital expenditure for national development and security.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially signed into law the bill that extends the implementation period for the 2026 budget. This crucial amendment pushes the deadline for budget execution from March 31, 2026, to June 30, 2026. The newly enacted budget designates a significant portion for capital expenditure , allocating ₦32.2 trillion to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure , while recurrent expenditure is set at ₦15.4 trillion.

This distribution clearly signals the administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic stability, bolstering national security, driving infrastructure development, and promoting inclusive growth, with capital expenditure constituting approximately 50 percent of the total allocation. The statement accompanying the signing emphasized a strategic equilibrium between fulfilling statutory obligations, managing debt servicing, meeting recurrent expenditure needs, and making vital capital investments essential for enhancing productivity and improving the overall quality of life for all Nigerians. In addition to the budget extension, President Tinubu has also assented to the Appropriation (Repeal and Enactment) (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This legislation specifically extends the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act's implementation from March 31, 2026, to June 30, 2026. The rationale behind this extension is to ensure the comprehensive and effective utilization of appropriated funds, particularly for critical infrastructure and development projects that are already in advanced stages of completion across the nation. This extended timeframe will empower ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to consolidate ongoing projects, accelerate completion rates, and maximize the value derived from public spending. With the 2026 Appropriation Act officially coming into effect on April 1, the Federal Government is poised to commence full-scale implementation, meticulously aligning with the overarching objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda. Furthermore, President Tinubu has issued a directive to all MDAs, underscoring the imperative for disciplined, transparent, and efficient resource utilization. The emphasis is firmly placed on achieving value for money and ensuring the timely delivery of projects. The President expressed his sincere gratitude to the National Assembly for their diligent work, spirit of cooperation, and patriotism in swiftly reviewing and approving the budget. He reiterated the profound importance of continuous collaboration between the executive and legislative branches of government in driving forward the nation's development agenda. President Tinubu assured the citizens of Nigeria of his administration's steadfast determination to deepen fiscal reforms, enhance revenue generation capabilities, and strategically prioritize investments that will catalyze economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and fortify social protection mechanisms. The budget is also slated to be partially financed through external borrowing, following the approval of a foreign loan plan that surpasses $21 billion, designed to bridge the existing fiscal gap. When presenting the 2025 budget proposal in December 2025, President Bola Tinubu had outlined a capital expenditure of ₦26.08 trillion and set the crude oil benchmark price at US$64.85 per barrel. He projected a total expected revenue of ₦34.33 trillion, with ₦15.52 trillion earmarked for debt servicing. The proposal was constructed on the assumption of a crude oil production rate of 1.84 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the US Dollar for the 2026 fiscal year. Amidst persistent national security concerns, President Tinubu affirmed that his administration would significantly invest in security, demanding clear accountability for tangible outcomes, as security spending must demonstrably deliver security results. The 2026 budget specifically prioritizes input financing and mechanization, irrigation and climate-resilient agricultural practices, enhanced storage and processing facilities, and the development of agro-value chains. This approach aims to bolster the agricultural sector and ensure food security. Previous budgets have faced criticism for poor implementation and delayed fund releases for critical national projects. However, the Tinubu administration contends that the 2026 national budget has been meticulously planned to solidify the achievements of its ongoing reform agenda. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated in a release that the Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity is pivotal, representing a commitment to build upon successes, consolidate gains, and ensure that the vision of shared prosperity becomes a tangible and accelerated reality for a greater number of Nigerians





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