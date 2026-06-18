In a move aimed at bolstering corporate governance and investor confidence, President Bola Tinubu has appointed acclaimed chartered accountant Kunle Elebute as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). Elebute, a seasoned professional with over four decades of experience in audit, financial advisory and corporate governance across Nigeria, West Africa and international markets, will steer the Council's mission to enhance transparency, accountability and alignment with global best practices as Nigeria pursues its Renewed Hope agenda.

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of renowned chartered accountant and financial management consultant Kunle Elebute as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

The decision, announced via the Presidency's account on X on Thursday, reflects the government's commitment to reinforcing corporate governance, instilling greater investor confidence, and deepening transparency and accountability across the country's financial reporting ecosystem. Elebute, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), brings more than forty years of professional experience that spans domestic and international financial markets.

Prior to his recent appointment, he served as Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Nigeria, and later Chair of KPMG West Africa and KPMG Africa. His influence extended to KPMG's regional and global boards, including leadership roles on the Global Board Audit Committee. Throughout his career, Elebute has advised leading institutions in the financial services, infrastructure, healthcare, consumer goods{, energy} 0{, public sectors}, contributing to national policy and regulatory development through service on several public sector committees.

He has also played key roles in banking consolidation initiatives and corporate governance reforms, positioning him as a highly respected professional with deep expertise in audit, financial advisory, risk consulting, corporate governance and strategic transformation. The FRCN, as described in the official statement, plays a critical role in setting and enforcing standards for financial reporting, auditing, actuarial services, valuation, and corporate governance across Nigeria.

Its work is deemed central to promoting market integrity, protecting investors, and sustaining confidence in the Nigerian economy. Elebute's appointment arrives at a pivotal time, as the Council is advancing key institutional priorities, including engagements under the UK‑Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership and efforts to align Nigeria's corporate reporting framework with international best practices.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Elebute's wealth of experience, leadership and governance expertise would strengthen the Council's operations and support the government's broader economic reform agenda. He stated that the appointment would further strengthen the Council's mandate and support the Renewed Hope agenda's objective of building a more transparent, competitive, and investment‑friendly economy. Olugbenga Ige, a journalist with Punch Newspapers who described the story, highlighted the significance of Elebute's appointment for Nigeria's financial transparency.

The initiative is seen as a pivotal step toward enhancing the credibility of Nigerian capital markets and fostering an environment conducive to both local and foreign investment. The move is expected to positively impact the broader business landscape, encouraging firms to adopt stricter reporting standards and ensuring that investors receive reliable, accurate financial information. This, in turn, is anticipated to bolster confidence among domestic and international stakeholders, paving the way for sustained economic growth and development.

By appointing a leader with Elebute's caliber, the Nigerian government signals its resolve to maintain integrity and accountability in financial reporting, a vital component for the country's long-term economic stability and prosperity





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