President Tinubu Announces Major Cabinet Reshuffle Dismissing Finance and Housing Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has replaced Finance Minister Wale Edun with Taiwo Oyedele and Housing Minister Ahmed Dangiwa with Muttaqha Darma, aiming to strengthen the government's economic agenda.

In a significant administrative shakeup that has sent ripples through the corridors of power in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu has officially dismissed Wale Edun from his roles as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Simultaneously, the President has removed Ahmed Dangiwa from his position as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development. This major cabinet restructuring was formally announced on Tuesday in a detailed press statement released by Yomi Odunuga, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The abrupt announcement marks a pivotal moment in the current administration as it seeks to recalibrate its fiscal and infrastructural strategies to better align with the ambitious goals set out during the President’s campaign. According to the official communication, the President has moved quickly to fill the vacancies with new appointments intended to inject fresh energy into the federal cabinet. Taiwo Oyedele, a prominent figure in financial circles, has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Meanwhile, Muttaqha Darma has been designated as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

The directive issued by the government explicitly mandates that the outgoing ministers complete the formal handover process to their respective successors no later than April 23. This timeline underscores the urgency with which the presidency is attempting to ensure a seamless transition of power to avoid any disruption in the delivery of essential government services to the populace.

Elaborating on the rationale behind these high-level changes, Senator George Akume emphasized that the decision was deeply rooted in the necessity to enhance operational efficiency across federal ministries. He noted that the changes are strategically designed to foster greater cohesion and synergy within the governance framework. The ultimate goal, as articulated by the presidency, is to achieve more impactful and measurable delivery of economic benefits to all Nigerians under the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

By bringing in new leadership, the administration hopes to address lingering bottlenecks that have impeded policy implementation and to restore public confidence in the federal government’s capacity to manage the economy effectively. President Tinubu, while exercising his constitutional authority, expressed his gratitude to the departing ministers for their dedicated service, acknowledging the complexities of the roles they occupied while signaling that the administration must move in a new direction to meet the evolving socio-economic demands of the nation.





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