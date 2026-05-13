President Tinubu And Kagame Resolve To Deepen Bilateral Ties Between Nigeria And Rwanda

President Tinubu and Kagame have resolved to activations mechanisms for reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission, signed in 2021, and considering rewarding Rwanda's 30-day visa-free policy for Nigerians. The two presidents will also work to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Agreement between Nigeria and Rwanda.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Paul Kagame have resolved to activate mechanisms to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda, as stated by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

After meeting at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa, the two leaders commended each other for their support to revitalise the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC), which was originally signed in 2021. President Tinubu emphasized the importance of the Revival, stating that Nigeria would seriously consider reciprocating Rwanda’s 30-day visa-free policy for Nigerians in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

The two presidents also exchanged ideas on activating pending Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the areas of tourism, illicit drugs, and anti-corruption, emphasizing President Tinubu’s commitment to inter-African integration, mutual respect, and shared prosperity. Presidents Tinubu and Kagame also exchanged ideas on operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) between the two countries, reaffirming their support for the agreement





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President Tinubu President Kagame Bilateral Relations Revival JPMC Memoranda Of Understanding (Mous) Tourism Illicit Drugs Anti-Corruption Operationalising The African Continental Free

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