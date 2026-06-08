President Tinubu Accused of Undermining Supreme Court Judgement in Warri Federal Constituency

A group of Ijaw and Urhobo people in Warri Federal Constituency have accused President Tinubu of interfering with the implementation of a Supreme Court judgement on the delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the constituency.

A group known as the Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo People of Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State has accused President Bola Tinubu of interfering with the implementation of a Supreme Court judgement on the delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the constituency.

The group alleged that the Presidency directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to halt further implementation of its recently released delineation report for Warri Federal Constituency. The group said such interference, if true, would undermine the rule of law, the independence of INEC and the authority of the Supreme Court.

The allegations follow lingering tensions among ethnic nationalities in the oil-rich Warri Federal Constituency over the implementation of a Supreme Court judgement that ordered a fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West local government areas. The group recalled that on 2 December 2022, the Supreme Court, in suit SC/413/2016 between George Timinimi and others and INEC, ordered the electoral commission to conduct a fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the three local government areas comprising the federal constituency.

According to the group, the judgement followed more than a decade of litigation over what they described as longstanding political marginalisation of the Ijaw people in the area. It said INEC subsequently commenced implementing the judgement through a series of stakeholder engagements and field exercises. The group said fieldwork was conducted in July 2024, while a proposed delineation report was presented to stakeholders in April 2025 for comments and observations.

The group said INEC released its final report on 20 May and proposed the creation of two additional state constituencies in Warri North and Warri South-West local government areas. It added that the commission also recommended the creation of an additional federal constituency covering the two councils, subject to constitutional procedures. The group described the report as a major step towards addressing longstanding demands for greater political representation in the area.

However, the groups claimed that celebrations following the release of the report were cut short by reports that the Presidency had directed INEC to suspend further implementation of the delineation exercise following objections from the Itsekiri ethnic nationality. It further alleged that the purported intervention was influenced by President Tinubu's marital ties to the Itsekiri ethnic group. The group, however, did not provide evidence of the alleged directive.

The Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo People of Warri Federal Constituency argued that any presidential intervention in implementing the Supreme Court judgement would amount to an attack on constitutional democracy and the rule of law. Citing Section 287(1) of the Constitution, the groups said all authorities and persons in Nigeria are required to enforce decisions of the Supreme Court.

It also referenced Section 160(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees the operational independence of INEC, arguing that the commission should be allowed to implement the delineation report without external interference. The group called on the Presidency to refrain from the alleged interference with INEC's implementation of the Supreme Court judgement and urged the federal government to allow the electoral commission complete independence in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

It argued that respecting both the Supreme Court judgement and INEC's independence was necessary to safeguard democracy and prevent further tensions in the Warri Federal Constituency





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