President Paul Kagame and President Bola Tinubu agree to deepen bilateral relations, revive JCPM, and discuss AfCFTA

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria agreed to deepen bilateral relations through renewed diplomatic engagements, trade cooperation, and the activation of pending agreements between both countries. They also discussed reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC) and Nigeria's commitment to reciprocating Rwanda's 30-day visa-free policy for Nigerians. The two presidents exchanged ideas on operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and facilitating greater export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across Africa through discussions with RwandAir.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria agreed to deepen bilateral relations through renewed diplomatic engagements, trade cooperation , and the activation of pending agreements between both countries.

They also discussed reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC) and Nigeria's commitment to reciprocating Rwanda's 30-day visa-free policy for Nigerians. The two presidents exchanged ideas on operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and facilitating greater export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across Africa through discussions with RwandAir. The Africa CEO Forum, which brings together African leaders, investors, and business executives, is also a key focus of President Tinubu's visit to Rwanda





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Bilateral Relations Trade Cooperation Pending Agreements Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC) African Continental Free Trade Agreement (Afcf Rwandair Nigeria Rwanda President Paul Kagame President Bola Tinubu Africa CEO Forum Inter-African Integration Mutual Respect Shared Prosperity

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