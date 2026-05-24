President Bola Tinubu Emerges APC Presidential Candidate

President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate after defeating Stanley Osifo in the APC presidential primaries. The president polled 10.99 million votes to defeat his only rival.

President Bola Tinubu has emerged the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate after defeating Stanley Osifo in the APC presidential primaries held in 8,809 wards across the country.

The president polled 10.99 million votes to defeat his only rival, who scored 16,504. This emerged from the ongoing national collation of the presidential primaries results at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja. APC governors in 31 states and other top brass of APC who are coordinators and collation officers in their states presented the results of the direct primaries to the presidential Primary Election Committee, chaired by former Senate President Pius Anyim.

While President Tinubu dominated all the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, winning 100% votes in most of them, Osifo put up an impressive performance in a few states like Niger, where he scored 5,248, Kano with 2,675, Lagos with 1,186, Abia with 1,007, Oyo with 929, Benue with 779, and Nasarawa with 768 votes





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President Bola Tinubu APC Presidential Candidate Stanley Osifo APC Presidential Primaries

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