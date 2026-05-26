President Bola Tinubu Calls for National Unity and Improved Security

President Bola Tinubu has called for national unity and improved security in Nigeria, assuring citizens of a more stable economy and greater opportunities for all.

President Bola Tinubu has called for national unity and is once again assuring Nigeria ns of improved security and economy. The president said this in his 2026 Eid-El-Kabir message to our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria and worldwide.

As a nation, we are on a journey of reconstruction and renewal. The reforms we have undertaken are challenging but necessary to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations. Just as sacrifice brings reward, I am happy that the sacrifices and efforts we have made over the past three years have yielded a more stable economy, making our country a preferred investment destination that will drive job creation and economic growth.

The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here. I am confident that, by the Grace of God, the reforms we have diligently pursued will continue to yield improved security and greater opportunities for all. I am aware that, despite the best efforts of our security and intelligence agencies-including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader-heartless terrorists and bandits still attack some communities. I assure you: you are neither abandoned nor forgotten.

We will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil. The former governor of Lagos asked Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of the festive season, including sacrifice, love, and unity. One central lesson of Eid-el-Kabir is the call to show mercy and compassion, regardless of race, ethnicity, or creed. There is no greater example of duty and devotion than Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to offer his only son, Ismail, as a sacrifice to Allah.

Let us also reach out to the less privileged, share with our neighbours, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood that unite us as one people. My administration remains committed to building a Nigeria where all citizens can live in peace, worship freely, and pursue their dreams without fear. He urged Muslim faithful to use this sacred occasion to pray for our country, for peace in our communities, and for wisdom for those in leadership.

Let us pray that those who commit crimes among us may rethink and abandon their evil ways or face the full weight of the law. On behalf of the government, I wish you all a peaceful, joyous, and blessed Eid al-Kabir. May Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers, and may He continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays for the festive season. The declaration was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani. The Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, 27th May, and Thursday, 28th May, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid ul Adha





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President Bola Tinubu National Unity Improved Security Eid-El-Kabir Nigeria

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