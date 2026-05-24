President Bola Tinubu approves the posting of Ambassador Kayode Are to the United States

President Bola Tinubu, in January 2026, approved the posting of Ambassador Kayode Are to the post of the United States Chargé d'Affaires and Chief of Mission, following his confirmation by the Senate last December.

President Bola Tinubu, in January 2026, approved the posting of Ambassador Kayode Are to the post of the United States Chargé d'Affaires and Chief of Mission.

Ambassador Are, a retired Nigerian Army Colonel, served as the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), now known as the Department of State Services (DSS), for eight years. He is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most experienced security operatives, with a distinguished career spanning over three decades in military intelligence and national security administration.

Born in 1955, Are earned a First Class Honours degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan and later obtained a Master's Degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. Are began his military journey at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), where he was a member of Regular Combatant Course 12. He graduated as the institution's best student and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army in December 1974.

He also served as an intelligence officer in the Directorate of Military Intelligence and later rose to the rank of colonel before his compulsory retirement from the Nigerian Army in 1993. During his tenure at the State Security Service, Are significantly contributed to national security coordination and intelligence management at the highest levels of government.

As a respected intelligence and security expert, he has extensive experience in military and civilian intelligence operations, with over 33 years of combined service in Nigeria's security architecture





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