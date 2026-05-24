President Bola Tinubu Accepts Nomination as APC Presidential Flagbearer for the 2027 Election

President Bola Tinubu accepts the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stand again as its Presidential candidate in the 2027 election, expressing gratitude for the party's support and the enduring support of Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu was presented with the certificate of return on Sunday, following his win as the All progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections .

Tinubu polled 10.99 million votes to defeat his only rival, Stanley Osifo, who garnered 16,504 votes in the presidential primaries held in 8,809 wards across the country. After being announced as winner, the president spoke about the journey of democracy in Nigeria and what to expect as the elections draw close





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Bola Tinubu All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate 2027 General Elections Acceptance Speech Democratic Journey Reform Credibility Electoral Reforms Voting Patterns Economy Power Supply Higher Education Power Generation Fuel Subsidies Exchange Rates Infrastructure Transportation Power Digital Connectivity Housing Irrigation Airports Seaports Oil And Gas Sector Social Investment Human Capital Programmes Reclamation Of National Values National Anthem Diversity Unbroken Bond Of Togetherness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bola Tinubu Participates in APC Primary, Sets Stage for 2027 ElectionPresident Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Ward E, Ikoyi, Lagos. The exercise is part of the party's nationwide ward-level primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Primary Election in Delta StatePresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in Delta State, securing 407,646 votes, while his challenger, Mr Stanley Osifo, secured zero votes.

Read more »

President Bola Tinubu Emerges APC Presidential CandidatePresident Bola Tinubu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate after defeating Stanley Osifo in the APC presidential primaries. The president polled 10.99 million votes to defeat his only rival.

Read more »

Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges victor of APC presidential shadow electionBola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the primaries with a total of 10,999,162 votes. The announcement was made by Pius Anyim, former Senate President, who chaired the Presidential Primary Election Committee.

Read more »