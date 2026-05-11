President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Establishes Nigeria First Federal Homeland Security Office and Appoints Major General Adeinka Fadewa

In a historic move to bolster internal stability, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has created the position of Special Adviser on Homeland Security, appointing retired Major General Adeinka Fadewa to steer the nation's domestic intelligence and security coordination.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a decisive and historic step in restructuring the security architecture of Nigeria by introducing a brand new federal role designed to safeguard the domestic front.

In a move that marks a significant departure from previous administrative norms, the President has appointed Major General Adeinka Fadewa (retd) as the first-ever Special Adviser on Homeland Security. This landmark decision was formally communicated through an official circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which was signed by SGF Senator George Akume and released via Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, the Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office.

By establishing this office, the presidency is signaling a strategic shift in its approach to managing internal threats and domestic volatility. The administration has explicitly stated that this new appointment underscores its commitment to strengthening internal security coordination and enhancing the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations.

The primary objective is to deepen the level of inter-agency collaboration, ensuring that different security arms are no longer working in silos but are instead synchronized in their efforts to address the diverse and emerging security threats that continue to plague various regions of the country. While certain state governments had previously experimented with similar homeland security titles, this is the first time such a specialized role has been institutionalized at the federal level.

Historically, the National Security Adviser held an almost exclusive monopoly over high-level security counsel and strategy. The creation of this separate office suggests that the Tinubu administration recognizes the need for a more specialized, granular focus on domestic stability and intelligence integration, effectively separating the complexities of internal security from the broader, global mandates typically handled by the National Security Adviser.

The choice of Major General Adeinka Fadewa for this pioneering role is a reflection of the administration's desire for technical competence and proven leadership. General Fadewa brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over thirty years of distinguished military service, with a particular emphasis on counter-terrorism and the intricacies of international security diplomacy.

His track record is most evident in his tenure as the Principal General Staff Officer at the Office of the National Security Adviser between 2015 and 2021. During this critical period, Fadewa was the primary architect behind the creation of the Intelligence Fusion Centre, a project that fundamentally altered the way Nigerian security agencies interact.

Before the establishment of this center, there were often significant barriers to information sharing between the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Intelligence Agency, and the various branches of the Armed Forces. The Fusion Centre forced these entities to share raw data and collaborate on real-time threat assessments, creating a more cohesive front against insurgency and crime. Beyond his operational success, Fadewa has remained a prominent figure in policy development and academic research.

As a senior research fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, he has contributed significantly to the intellectual framework of national defense. His academic work, specifically his monograph titled Policing and National Security in Nigeria, advocates for a paradigm shift toward better cooperation between formal security agencies and the civilian population, arguing that community trust is an essential component of sustainable security.

Looking forward, President Tinubu has set high benchmarks for the retired General, expecting that his expertise will lead to a more proactive approach to risk management and a more seamless integration of intelligence across the federal government. The appointment is intrinsically linked to the broader goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to create a safe and stable environment conducive to economic growth and social prosperity. This structural change comes at a pivotal moment for Nigerian diplomacy and security.

Recently, on May 9, 2026, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu held high-level discussions with top United States officials to strengthen bilateral ties regarding counter-terrorism and the stabilization of the West African region. The introduction of a dedicated Homeland Security Adviser is expected to complement these international efforts by streamlining how global security partnerships are implemented and managed on the home front.

By having a dedicated officer focused solely on the domestic landscape, Nigeria can more efficiently translate international intelligence and cooperation into local action. This new office will likely serve as the central hub for coordinating responses to internal crises, from managing urban crime waves to tackling rural banditry and separatist tensions.

By decoupling homeland security from the general national security portfolio, the presidency is betting on specialization to produce better results in the fight against internal instability, ensuring that no threat is overlooked due to a lack of focused attention





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