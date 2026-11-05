Presidency Warns Against AI Misuse Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Presidency warns that unchecked AI deployment threatens democratic institutions ahead of 2027 elections. Dr. Kole Shettima urges Nigerians to reject vote-buying while emphasizing the need for digital safeguards against political disinformation.

The Presidency has issued an urgent directive calling for global action to curb the escalating misuse of artificial intelligence within political communication channels. Officials warn that the unchecked deployment of advanced digital technologies could severely undermine established democratic institutions, distort the integrity of electoral processes, and erode essential public trust. This critical alert comes as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections, a period where digital manipulation poses a significant threat to political stability.

Digital Misinformation Threatens Democratic Integrity

Onanuga, a senior aide to the President, made these observations while delivering a keynote paper titled 'AI and the Future of Global Communication'. He presented this analysis at the 7th World Media Summit, an event organized by Xinhua News Agency and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality in Beijing, China. The presidential aide highlighted that social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and TikTok, are currently inundated with AI-generated content designed to advance specific political interests and influence public opinion.

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Onanuga stressed that AI has become a powerful tool in the hands of politicians and their supporters, with the potential to serve both legitimate and destructive purposes. He emphasized that the growing influence of AI in political communication demands greater responsibility from political actors, media organizations, and the general public. He called for immediate verification of information before creating, publishing, or sharing any digital content to prevent the spread of harmful narratives.

MacArthur Foundation Challenges Vote-Buying Dynamics

Concurrently, Dr. Kole Shettima, the Country Director of the MacArthur Foundation in Nigeria, addressed the pervasive issue of political inducement. He urged Nigerians to resist political inducement and strictly avoid selling their votes before or during the upcoming elections. Shettima argued that the proliferation of AI-generated images and other digital content for political purposes makes it imperative for governments and technology stakeholders to establish robust safeguards against disinformation and manipulation.

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Speaking at Legacy House in Kano during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, Shettima noted that vote-buying thrives when voters are willing to sell their votes. He described the problem as two-way traffic, requiring the tackling of both demand and supply sides. He opined that voters should collect whatever money politicians offer them but exercise their conscience when casting their ballots, regardless of the financial inducement received.

Human Rights Advocacy and Institutional Accountability

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, commended CHRICED for its two decades of commitment to promoting human rights, civic education, and democratic participation. Represented by her Technical Adviser on Partners, Projects and Programmes, Ummukulsum, the minister described the organization's achievements as evidence of the importance of institutional commitment, strategic partnerships, and collective efforts in strengthening democracy and accountable governance.

Prof. Ahmad emphasized that democracy goes beyond elections, stressing that informed citizens, respect for the rule of law, and accountable institutions are significant factors. She noted that the MacArthur Foundation supported CHRICED's projects between 2022 and 2025, particularly in sustaining advocacy for social justice, promoting child and maternal health, and advancing education reforms. These efforts highlight the ongoing struggle to maintain integrity in both social development and political processes.

Future Implications for Nigerian Electoral Process

As political activities and campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum, the combined warnings from the Presidency and civil society leaders underscore the vulnerabilities in the current system. The reliance on AI-generated content to entertain audiences and influence public opinion presents a complex challenge for regulators and citizens alike.

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The need for immediate action is evident, as the potential for destructive use of these technologies looms large. Stakeholders must now focus on establishing clear boundaries and verification mechanisms to protect the electoral process. Without such measures, the integrity of the 2027 elections remains at risk of being compromised by sophisticated digital manipulation and persistent vote-buying practices that undermine the will of the people.