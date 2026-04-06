Presidency Slams Peter Obi, Accuses Him of Unfair Attacks on Tinubu Over ADC Crisis

The Nigerian Presidency has strongly criticized former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, accusing him of unfairly targeting President Bola Tinubu in relation to the internal crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The Presidency, through a statement by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Obi's criticisms as baseless and emphasized that the ADC's turmoil is self-inflicted. The statement also denied any involvement of President Tinubu in the ADC's internal affairs.

The Nigeria n Presidency has issued a strong rebuke to former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi , cautioning him against what it perceives as unfair attacks directed at President Bola Tinubu regarding the ongoing internal crisis within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

The statement, released on Monday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, unequivocally dismissed Obi's criticisms as “baseless” and asserted that the ADC's current turmoil is entirely self-inflicted. Onanuga's statement directly addressed the political maneuvering and party choices made by Obi, framing them as key factors contributing to the ADC's predicament. He highlighted Obi's previous involvement with the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 presidential election, accusing him of abandoning the party after failing to adequately address its internal challenges. Instead of fostering leadership within the LP to resolve its issues, Onanuga suggested that Obi prioritized the online-driven “Obidient” movement, without translating its enthusiasm into a robust, ground-based political structure. This, according to the Presidency's spokesperson, demonstrated a pattern of utilizing political platforms without developing the necessary infrastructure for sustained political success. The statement further accused Obi of seeking refuge within the ADC, a party the Presidency alleges was acquired by Atiku Abubakar from Ralph Nwosu. Onanuga asserted that Obi's team failed to conduct proper due diligence before joining the ADC, a move that the Presidency believes contributed to the current internal strife within the party. The Presidency's statement strongly denies any involvement of President Tinubu in the ADC crisis. Onanuga's statement directly questioned the validity of Obi's attacks on the President, stating “What connection does President Tinubu have with all this? Absolutely none.” He emphasized the need for Obi and his team to resolve their internal party issues before attempting to contest the 2027 presidential ticket. Onanuga’s statement characterized Obi's alleged attempts to blame President Tinubu as “sheer baloney” and an unfair attempt to damage the President's democratic credentials. The statement further underscored that Obi’s third-place finish in the 2023 presidential election does not guarantee him similar success in the future. The Presidency then shifted its focus to President Tinubu's achievements. The statement implicitly suggested that Obi has been deliberately overlooking the incumbent President's accomplishments and should first establish himself as a legitimate candidate before criticizing the President. The Presidency's criticism of Obi's actions highlights the often complex and competitive nature of Nigerian politics, particularly as the country moves towards the 2027 general elections. The tone of the statement indicates a clear intention to defend the President against what the Presidency considers unwarranted attacks. It also appears to be a warning to Obi and his supporters about the potential consequences of making unsubstantiated accusations against the President. The statement’s emphasis on the need for political parties to address their internal challenges and build a strong infrastructure reflects the importance of stable party structures in achieving political success in Nigeria. The Presidency seems to be indirectly signaling its view on the significance of building a strong political foundation by pointing out the alleged lack of due diligence and strategic planning by Obi and his team. This is potentially an effort to counter any negative public perception and to shape the narrative regarding the President's political standing and achievements ahead of the 2027 elections. The Presidency's response to Obi's comments also underscores the increasing tensions and political maneuvering that are anticipated to continue as the 2027 election draws closer. As political actors strategize and form alliances, it is crucial to analyze and assess the various perspectives and narratives being put forth by the different parties involved in this political landscape





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Peter Obi Bola Tinubu Presidency ADC Bayo Onanuga Political Crisis Nigeria 2027 Elections African Democratic Congress

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