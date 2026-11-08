Presidency Refutes ₦120 Trillion Debt Claim Amid Subsidy Removal Debate

The Presidency dismisses viral claims that President Tinubu borrowed ₦120 trillion in three years, citing exchange rate effects and off-book debt from previous administrations.

The Presidency has officially dismissed viral allegations that President Bola Tinubu incurred a ₦120 trillion debt in only three years while simultaneously removing the fuel subsidy. Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, characterized these figures as misleading narratives generated by political opposition propaganda.

Debt Figures Misrepresented by Exchange Rates

Olusegun stated that the comparison between current borrowing and historical debts fails to account for critical macroeconomic shifts, specifically the unification of the exchange rate in June 2023. He explained that earlier calculations used an artificial exchange rate of ₦448 to one US dollar, whereas the actual street value exceeded ₦700. When the rate was unified, the same dollar-denominated debt instantly appeared ₦13.4 trillion larger on paper without any new dollars being borrowed.

Also read Peter Obi Demands Tinubu Account for 15.8 Trillion Naira Saved

The viral claim suggested that sixteen previous Nigerian leaders borrowed a combined ₦46 trillion over sixty-three years, while President Tinubu borrowed ₦120 trillion in just three years. Olusegun clarified that the ₦46 trillion figure from late 2022 concealed ₦22.7 trillion in Central Bank Ways and Means overdrafts that were not officially recorded until May 2023. This omission skewed the historical baseline significantly.

In actual dollar terms, Nigeria's public debt increased from $113.4 billion in June 2023 to $120.9 billion by June 2026. This represents a total increase of only $7.5 billion, which contradicts the narrative of reckless fiscal expansion implied by the naira-denominated figures circulating on social media.

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Fuel Subsidy Removal Boosts State Allocations

Addressing the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, Olusegun highlighted that the policy change significantly strengthened the Federation Account Allocation Committee funds. These funds, which are shared among states and local governments, rose from ₦656 billion in April 2023 to ₦2.4 trillion by September 2026. This substantial increase demonstrates the fiscal space created by ending the subsidy burden.

The debt figures presented by the Debt Management Office show that total public debt stood at approximately ₦87.38 trillion, equivalent to about $113.4 billion in June 2023. By June 2026, this figure had risen to about ₦166.79 trillion, or $120.93 billion. The vast majority of the naira-denominated increase stemmed from the 2023 naira float and the securitization of Ways and Means advances inherited from the previous administration.

Fact-checkers have previously described the viral graphic comparing cumulative borrowing as misleading. They noted that the ₦46 trillion figure represented outstanding debt at the end of 2022 rather than total borrowing by sixteen leaders over sixty-three years. The graphic also failed to adequately account for exchange-rate effects or the formal recognition of previously off-book obligations.

A recent request for additional borrowing, translating to about ₦10.79 trillion at the budget exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the dollar, was conveyed in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during Wednesday's plenary. This ongoing fiscal management continues to be monitored closely by economic analysts and the public alike.