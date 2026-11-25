President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Labour Party governorship aspirant Ifeanyi Ezeagu have mourned veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, describing his death as a major loss to Nigeria's entertainment industry and the nation.

President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Labour Party governorship aspirant in Imo State Ifeanyi Ezeagu have mourned veteran Nollywood actor and cultural icon Pete Edochie, describing his death as a major loss to Nigeria's entertainment industry and the nation.

President Tinubu mourns Pete Edochie

The death of Edochie, widely known as Ebube Dike, was announced in a statement signed by his son, Leo, on behalf of the family and shared on Instagram. In a statement posted on X by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said Chief Edochie was an exceptional actor and one of the progenitors of the vibrant film industry, Nollywood.

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Tinubu added that Edochie was graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person, and one of Africa's most recognisable thespians who for decades brought joy, laughter and charm to many homes. The President recalled the late actor's portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel, Things Fall Apart, in the 1980s, as well as his many brilliant performances afterwards.

According to him, through productions such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, Edochie helped shape the evolution and international visibility of Nollywood, while his portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures and African values helped project Nigeria's cultural heritage to audiences worldwide. Tinubu noted that Edochie was also an administrator, broadcaster and journalist. Reflecting on the actor's life, the President said, Pete Edochie lived well. He played his part and exited gracefully.

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Akabio pays tribute to cultural icon

In his works, he lives forever. He extended condolences on behalf of his family and the Federal Government to the Edochie family, his friends, associates and the entire Nigerian film industry, and prayed that God Almighty grant Ebube Dike eternal rest. Reacting to the development, Akpabio described the late actor as a cultural ambassador whose talent, commanding screen presence and promotion of African traditions earned him admiration across generations.

The Senate President said Edochie contributed immensely to Nollywood's growth and international recognition through decades of dedication to his craft. He said, Edochie was a towering figure in Nigeria's entertainment industry. His talent, wisdom, discipline and commitment to his craft distinguished him as one of the finest actors of his generation. He used his platform to project our culture and identity to the world.

His contributions will not be forgotten, Akpabio said. He further described Edochie's contribution to the preservation and promotion of Nigerian and African heritage as an enduring legacy that would inspire upcoming actors and generations of creative practitioners. Akpabio extended his condolences to the Edochie family, the Anambra State Government, the Actors Guild of Nigeria and the entire Nollywood community. In his message, Ezeagu said the late actor was a national treasure and an enduring symbol of Nigeria's cultural heritage.

Ezeagu recalls acting legend's legacy

He said, Through his exceptional talent, commanding presence and memorable performances, he helped shape the Nigerian movie industry and projected the richness of Igbo culture, African values and traditions to the world. The governorship aspirant noted that Edochie's legendary roles, powerful expressions and timeless words of wisdom had made him a household name in Nigeria and beyond, noting that the late actor served as a father figure and inspiration to younger generations.

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Ezeagu said, Although his departure leaves a painful vacuum, his remarkable legacy will continue to speak for him. His contributions to the arts and his impact on countless lives will forever remain part of our national history. Tinubu said Edochie, who was widely known as Ebube Dike, helped shape Nollywood and promote Nigerian culture through his memorable performances. Edochie was one of Nigeria's most recognisable actors, renowned for his commanding screen presence and portrayal of traditional patriarchal figures.

He rose to national and international prominence through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel, Things Fall Apart. Before becoming a household name in Nollywood, Edochie began his broadcasting career in 1967 before transitioning into acting, building a career that spanned several decades.