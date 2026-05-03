Premium Times Reaffirms Commitment to Investigative Journalism and Public Accountability

Premium Times Media Group has reiterated its dedication to fearless investigative reporting and public accountability during its awards ceremony, highlighting the impact of its journalism on policy changes and national issues. The event also focused on the importance of ethical journalism in the digital age and the challenges faced by media organizations in Nigeria.

Premium Times Media Group has reaffirmed its dedication to fearless investigative journalism and public accountability , as highlighted during the combined 4th and 5th Premium Times Awards Ceremony held in Abuja.

Editor-in-Chief Musikilu Mojeed emphasized the organization’s foundation built on trust, ethical standards, and a commitment to the public good, tracing its mission back to its 2011 inception – strengthening democracy and holding power accountable. He proudly noted the impact of their investigative work, leading to resignations, dismissals, and policy changes, not through targeted removals, but through diligent evidence-based reporting.

The platform’s global reach was underscored by its involvement in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Panama Papers and Pandora Papers collaborations, exposing complex offshore financial networks. The event also saw a commitment to the future of the awards themselves, with Chairman of the Board of Directors, Idowu Obasa, announcing the establishment of a dedicated fund to ensure their annual continuation.

Dr. Obasa acknowledged the challenging economic landscape for media organizations in Nigeria, but pledged to mobilize resources to support the journalists he termed “warriors” within the newsroom. He drew a distinction between the media industry and more lucrative sectors like oil, emphasizing the commitment to fostering an environment where passionate individuals can thrive in the pursuit of truth.

A key presentation by Professor Abiodun Adeniyi of Baze University, titled “Why Premium Times’ Kind of Journalism Matters,” served as a timely warning against the proliferation of “information traffickers” in the digital age, praising Premium Times for upholding traditional journalistic ethics – accuracy, balance, and integrity – in a space often marred by misinformation. The awards ceremony itself recognized outstanding journalistic achievements, with winners receiving a cash prize of N500,000 per category.

Idris Akinbajo, the Managing Editor, explained that selections were based on depth of reporting, investigative rigor, relevance, writing quality, and effective multimedia integration. Folashade Ogunrinde was honored with the “Story of the Year” award for 2024 for her investigation into illegal explosive operations, while Kabir Yusuf received the “Reporter of the Year” title for his coverage of anti-corruption and security issues.

Bisi Abideye and Aaron Cole were recognized as “Editor of the Year” and “Digital Strategist of the Year” respectively for 2024. The 2025 awards saw Oladeinde Olawoyin and Folashade Ogunrinde jointly win “Story of the Year” for their investigation into lead poisoning caused by battery recyclers in Ogun State.

Mariam Ileyemi, Nike Adebowale, Esther Adaji, and Abiodun Ojo were also celebrated for their contributions as “Reporter of the Year,” “Editor of the Year,” and “Digital Strategist of the Year” and “Business Development Staff of the Year” respectively. The impact of Premium Times’ journalism was further illustrated by FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, who recounted how an investigation into driver’s license delays prompted a significant overhaul of the agency’s infrastructure.

Grace Ike, Chairman of the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, also commended the organization for recognizing journalists who make a tangible national impact beyond simply reporting stories





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