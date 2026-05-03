Premium Times Honors Journalists for Outstanding Contributions

Premium Times Services Limited held an awards ceremony in Abuja recognizing its staff for exceptional journalism published between 2024 and 2025. Awards were given for Story of the Year, Reporter of the Year, Editor of the Year, and Digital Strategist of the Year.

Premium Times Services Limited (PTSL) celebrated the achievements of its staff with an awards ceremony held in Abuja on Saturday, recognizing outstanding contributions to Nigerian journalism.

The event, attended by prominent figures including PTSL board chairman Idowu Obasa and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, honored journalists and staff members for their work published on PREMIUM TIMES between 2024 and 2025. Awards were presented in several categories, including Story of the Year, Reporter of the Year, Editor of the Year, and Digital Strategist of the Year for both 2024 and 2025, alongside a Business Development Staff of the Year award for 2025.

The 2024 awards saw Folashade Ogunrinde, an investigative reporter, claim the coveted “Story of the Year” title for her in-depth investigation into illegal explosive operations within Ibadan. This investigation highlighted the dangers and complexities surrounding unregulated explosive materials and their potential impact on public safety. Bisi Abidoye, Premium Times Northern Desk and special report editor, was recognized as “Editor of the Year” for 2024, acknowledging his leadership and guidance in producing impactful and insightful journalism.

Aaron Cole secured the “Digital Strategist of the Year 2024” award, demonstrating his expertise in leveraging digital platforms to expand the reach and influence of PREMIUM TIMES’ reporting. Mariam Ileyemi was celebrated as “Reporter of the Year” for her consistent and dedicated coverage of crucial development issues, bringing attention to challenges and progress in various communities.

Moving into the 2025 awards, Nike Adebowale, editor of the Premium Times Health and Development Desk, received the “Editor of the Year” award, a testament to her strong leadership and the quality of reporting emanating from her desk. Her work has been instrumental in raising awareness about critical health and development concerns within Nigeria. Esther Adaji and Aaron Cole jointly received the “Digital Strategists of the Year 2025” award, further solidifying PREMIUM TIMES’ commitment to innovative digital strategies.

The event served not only as a celebration of individual achievements but also as a reaffirmation of PREMIUM TIMES’ dedication to upholding the principles of quality journalism and contributing to a more informed and engaged citizenry. The recognition of these individuals underscores the importance of investigative reporting, diligent editing, and effective digital communication in the modern media landscape.

The awards ceremony highlighted the vital role PREMIUM TIMES plays in holding power accountable and providing a platform for critical discourse within Nigeria. The contributions of these journalists and staff members are essential to the continued success and impact of the publication





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