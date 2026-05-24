Premier League Survival Drama: Tottenham, West Ham, and More

A thrilling final day of the Premier League season saw Tottenham secure survival, West Ham relegated, and significant departures at Liverpool and Manchester United.

Tottenham secured Premier League survival on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday as West Ham 's 14-year stay in the top division came to an end.

Spurs kicked off against Everton needing, realistically, only a draw to avoid relegation for the first time since 1977 — as they sat two points clear of the Hammers with a significantly better goal difference. Joao Paulinha released the mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before half-time, poking home after his header thundered back off a post.

The Portugal midfielder was mobbed by his teammates as head coach Roberto De Zerbi sprinted down the touchline, turning to celebrate with ecstatic fans in the London sunshine. That goal left Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham, then drawing 0-0 with Leeds, needing a favor from Everton, even if they went on to win their match.

Just a few miles away, at the London Stadium, Valentin Castellanos gave West Ham some hope midway through the second half as he fired the Irons in front. Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson made it 3-0 at the full-time whistle but it was too little too late for the Hammers as a nervy Spurs held on to secure all three points.

Spurs have enjoyed a mini-revival in recent weeks under De Zerbi, who arrived in late March as the club's third manager of the season. Relegation would have been financially disastrous for the ninth-richest club in world, who won the Europa League last season under former boss Ange Postecoglou. The Hammers, who were promoted to the English top division in 2012, will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola walked out at the Etihad for the final time as manager after a decade of almost unbroken success, with newly crowned Europa League winners Aston Villa the visitors. The Catalan on Friday confirmed reports that he was leaving the club after 10 years in charge, with six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his huge collection of silverware.

A huge banner rippled over the heads of the fans bearing a giant image of Guardiola, with the messages 'Game Changer' and 'History Maker'. Antoine Semenyo gave the home side the lead but Ollie Watkins, named this week in England's World Cup squad, scored twice to secure fourth spot in the table for Villa. Elsewhere on a day of significant departures, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson revelled in a party atmosphere at Anfield as they said farewell to the club.

Just a week ago Salah, 33, undermined Liverpool boss Arne Slot when he called for a return to the 'heavy metal football' played under former boss Jurgen Klopp. But Slot included the 'Egyptian King' — third on the list of Liverpool's all-time goalscorers — in his starting line-up alongside Scotland defender Robertson. Banners in the crowd celebrated both players, one saying 'Thank you legends'. Another said: 'We Have Gone From Great To Glory.

Salah Is Our King'. A 1-1 draw meant that Liverpool finish fifth in the table — a stark comedown after last season's Premier League title triumph. Ten-man Chelsea lost 2-1 at Sunderland, meaning that newly appointed boss Xabi Alonso will have no European football when he is at the helm next season. Sunderland and Bournemouth have qualified for the Europa League while Brighton will be in the UEFA Conference League.

There was a party atmosphere at Selhurst Park, where champions Arsenal made nine changes ahead of next week's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. Crystal Palace players gave Mikel Arteta's men a guard of honor before kick-off to mark their Premier League triumph. The Gunners, who beat Conference League finalists Palace 2-1, sealed their first English league title since 2004 earlier this week after City could only draw at Bournemouth.

On the south coast, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes set a new outright record of 21 assists in a single Premier League season when he set up Patrick Dorgu's goal in a 3-0 win at Brighton. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Stay informed and ahead of the curve!

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Premier League Survival Relegation Departures Liverpool Manchester United West Ham Chelsea Sunderland Arsenal Brighton Valentin Castellanos Jarrod Bowen Callum Wilson Bruno Fernandes Patrick Dorgu Ollie Watkins Mohamed Salah Andy Robertson Pep Guardiola Ange Postecoglou Europa League Champions League World Cup Championship Europa Conference League

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