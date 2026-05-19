Arsenal has officially become the Premier League champions for the 22nd time after a tense encounter where they held defending champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw.

champions after defending champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night. Needing City to drop points to officially seal the title, Mikel Arteta’s side got the result they hoped for as Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth frustrated Pep Guardiola’s men in a tense encounter.

Eli Junior Kroupi gave Bournemouth the lead before Erling Haaland struck late to rescue a point for City, but the draw was not enough to keep the title race alive. The result leaves Arsenal with an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table heading into the final round of fixtures, confirming the Gunners as Premier League champions with one game remaining.

It marks Arsenal’s first English top-flight title in 22 years and a major breakthrough for Arteta, whose side had narrowly missed out in recent seasons. The North London club finished runners-up to Manchester City in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns before ending behind Liverpool last season. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

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