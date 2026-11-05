British Woman Claire Chadwick and Unborn Baby Die in Nigeria After Sepsis

A 40-year-old British woman, Claire Chadwick, and her unborn baby died in Nigeria after she developed sepsis at 37 weeks pregnant. Her family has launched a GoFundMe appeal to repatriate their bodies to the UK.

A 40-year-old British woman, Claire Chadwick, and her unborn baby have died in Nigeria following pregnancy complications, with her family launching a fundraising appeal to repatriate their bodies to the United Kingdom.

Chadwick was 37 weeks pregnant with a baby girl when the tragedy occurred. According to a report by the Daily Mail on Thursday, the unborn child died in the womb before Chadwick developed sepsis and subsequently died from septic shock. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's immune system overreacts to an infection, causing damage to its own tissues and organs. It can lead to organ failure and, in severe cases, death.

Also read British tennis star receives death threats after defeat

Chadwick Had Built Online Following

Septic shock is a particularly severe form of sepsis in which a dangerous drop in blood pressure can prevent vital organs from receiving enough blood. Chadwick had relocated from Cardiff, Wales, to Nigeria to begin a new life with her husband, Ibrahim. The couple had built an online following through TikTok and Instagram videos documenting their relationship, faith and food challenges.

Advertisement

Following her death, Chadwick's sister, Shannon, launched a GoFundMe campaign on October 30, seeking to raise £10,000 to cover repatriation and legal costs. In the appeal titled Bringing Claire Home, Shannon said the family's immediate priority was to bring Claire and her baby girl back to the UK so they could be laid to rest surrounded by loved ones. Shannon said the family was struggling with the unexpected logistical and legal requirements involved in repatriating their bodies.

She wrote that the family's priority was to have both returned to the UK so they could be buried close to their loved ones. More than anything, we want them both returned so they can be laid to rest with dignity, surrounded by the family who love them, Shannon said. The fundraiser had surpassed its £10,000 target, attracting more than 430 donations at the time of reporting.

Family Thanks Charity For Assistance

Shannon also thanked REST, a charity that supports families dealing with the sudden or tragic deaths of relatives abroad, for its assistance. Chadwick is survived by her 19-year-old son, who lives in Wales, her husband and other family members. Describing her late sister, Shannon said she was a woman who lived her life in her own way and would leave a lasting impression on those who knew her.

The family described her as a strong-minded woman who lived life on her own terms and left a lasting impression on those who knew her. Tributes have since been posted on the fundraising page, with friends and acquaintances describing Chadwick as kind, caring and someone who made others laugh.