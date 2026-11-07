Nigeria Power Minister Tegbe Faces Resignation Calls Over Nationwide Outages

Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe blames recent outages on Egbin maintenance and gas constraints, promising restoration within 48 to 72 hours, as civil society groups demand his resignation.

Nigerians, including civil society organisations, have called for the resignation of the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, over persistent electricity outages across the country. They accused him of incompetence and failure to address the worsening power situation.

The calls came as Mr Tegbe provided an update on Saturday on the power situation. In the post, he attributed power failures in some parts of the country to planned maintenance at the Egbin Power Station and constraints in gas supply to some thermal power stations. The minister assured Nigerians that power would be restored within 48 to 72 hours.

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He also said the government was working with operators to improve gas supply to thermal power plants and repair damaged infrastructure. My team and I are working to return the affected generating units to service in phases, with the first units coming back online within the next 48 to 72 hours, he said.

In another post, the minister disclosed that the ministry had secured the release of 98 out of 300 containers of transmission equipment that had been stranded for nearly 20 years at the ports. He said this would help the government complete stalled projects, ease pressure on overloaded substations, and strengthen the grid. The development comes amid growing complaints from electricity consumers over reduced supply hours.

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The Nigerian Independent System Operator identified inadequate gas supply and lower water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs as major constraints on national grid generation. Latest electricity distribution data showed that the 11 electricity distribution companies received a combined allocation of 2,926 megawatts as of 4:41 p.m. on Thursday.

Nigerians Accuse Government Of Making Excuses For Grid Collapse

However, Nigerians took to social media to fault the minister's explanation, accusing the government of making excuses for the persistent collapse of the national grid. While some faulted the minister for not notifying Nigerians early enough about the maintenance work, others called for his resignation, describing the persistent power outages as unacceptable and demanding urgent reforms in the electricity sector.

The National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Yinka Folarin, described the minister's explanation as unacceptable, saying he had demonstrated a lack of competence and could no longer be trusted to manage the power sector. Folarin also called for the resignation of the minister, accusing him of misleading Nigerians over the persistent electricity crisis. He said, The minister should be honourable to say, Come, I am not competent, and give room for a more competent person.

Those excuses he has brought forward are not sustainable. The CDHR president, who accused the minister of failing to provide solutions to the country's erratic electricity supply, said he was not optimistic that the situation would improve under his leadership. He added, It will not be out of place to say that he should take a bow out of that office and give room for a more solution-driven person to man the affairs of that ministry.

Human Rights Groups Condemn Unfair Billing Amid Poor Supply

On the financial burden of the electricity crisis, Folarin lamented that Nigerians continued to pay exorbitant bills despite poor and, in some communities, non-existent electricity supply. He described the practice of billing communities that had been without electricity for weeks as unfair and barbaric, urging the Federal Government to intervene. Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the National Coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Onwubiko, also criticised the minister, describing his handling of the electricity crisis as disappointing.

Onwubiko said the minister had made unscientific claims about electricity supply, recalling his earlier assertion that Nigerians were asking the government to introduce load-shedding because of excess power supply. He described as another excuse the minister's promise to restore adequate electricity supply within 72 hours. Onwubiko also questioned President Bola Tinubu's commitment to improving electricity supply, recalling his campaign promise to provide 24-hour power or risk losing re-election.

He called for a probe into the power ministry, accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission of failing to adequately hold those responsible for alleged financial abuses accountable. On whether the minister should resign, Onwubiko said his removal alone would not address the underlying problems, arguing that the government needed to appoint a competent replacement.

Civil Society Leaders Demand Accountability For Persistent Power Failures

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, said Nigerians were justified in demanding accountability for the persistent electricity crisis, insisting that the minister must take responsibility for the failures under his watch. He said the minister's performance should be independently assessed against measurable targets, adding that persistent failure to deliver should attract appropriate consequences, including removal from office.

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On whether the minister's resignation would resolve the electricity crisis, the CISLAC director said the problem was rooted in systemic challenges, including poor planning, corruption, inadequate infrastructure, gas shortages, and weak regulation. He, however, warned that the systemic nature of the crisis should not shield public officials from accountability for their individual responsibilities.

Rafsanjani urged the Federal Government to conduct an urgent audit of expenditure in the power sector, tackle gas supply challenges, modernise electricity infrastructure, and enforce strict performance standards for sector leaders and operators. Expressing frustration on social media, an X user, Oluwafemi Ojo, wrote, It is unfortunate that the minister is just telling us this two months after the power situation had worsened. Please resign.

High Temperatures And Rising Petrol Prices Compound Energy Crisis

The current outages have placed a strain on households and businesses in four affected states, the minister said. Recently, electricity supply across major metropolitan areas in Nigeria, including Lagos and Abuja, has declined significantly. The situation has been compounded by high temperatures and extreme heat as the country's rainy season gradually draws to a close. The unreliable electricity supply has placed additional pressure on businesses and households, particularly as petrol prices remain elevated.

While many are struggling to cope, others are increasingly turning to solar systems and inverters to meet their energy needs. On Friday, Mr Tegbe attributed the power outages to planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station and constraints in gas supply to some thermal power plants, which have reduced the volume of electricity available on the national grid. Grid operators have, therefore, implemented load shedding in some areas to manage the shortfall.

Sabotage of key transmission lines has also restricted the use of alternative routes to supply some locations, especially Lagos, he said. The minister said he and his team were working to return the affected generating units to service in phases, with the first units expected to come back online within the next 48 to 72 hours. We are also working with operators to improve gas supply and accelerate repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

I thank everyone affected for their patience and will provide further updates as supply is gradually restored, he said. The latest disruption underscores the persistent challenges confronting Nigeria's power sector despite years of investment and successive reform efforts. Electricity supply remains unreliable across many parts of the country, with households and businesses frequently forced to contend with prolonged outages and the rising cost of alternative energy sources.

Despite enormous investments in generation infrastructure over the years, low plant availability, gas supply constraints, maintenance challenges, transmission hitches and ageing grid infrastructure continue to limit effective electricity delivery across Nigeria.