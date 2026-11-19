Nigeria's national grid generation dropped to about 3,180MW, leaving distribution companies with a combined allocation of 2,885MW, amid gas and infrastructure constraints. The House Ad-hoc Committee on Power Sector Reform will present its report next Wednesday.

Nigeria's national grid generation has plunged to about 3,180 megawatts (MW), leaving distribution companies with a combined allocation of 2,885MW. This fallout is raising fresh concerns about worsening power supply nationwide.

Checks by The Guardian showed that generation stood at 3,743MW around midnight yesterday. It declined marginally to 3,732MW by 2 a.m., then dropped sharply to 3,179MW by 6 a.m. As of 6 p.m., generation had recovered marginally to 3,180MW. This indicates that output remained significantly below the level recorded during the early hours. The figures came as about 21 electricity generation companies were operating on the national grid.

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Generation Drop and Regional Power Allocation

This highlights the persistent constraints confronting the country's power generation and distribution chain. Port Harcourt received 279MW, Benin 230MW, Enugu 220MW, Kano 173MW, Kaduna 167MW and Jos 146MW. Yola received the lowest allocation of 74MW. The generation challenges come amid concerns by power sector stakeholders over inadequate water reserves for hydroelectric plants and gas supply constraints.

They also cite transmission infrastructure failures and regulatory penalties imposed on generation companies. While NISO had recently blamed the development on gas, a source at a generation company told The Guardian that the system operator could not claim ignorance of the challenges confronting the generation segment. The source argued that issues affecting output had been discussed at a stakeholder meeting involving NISO, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and others.

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Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Power Sector Reform will present its report to the Green Chamber next Wednesday. This will pave the way for further legislative action on electricity tariffs and other challenges in the power sector. Two members of the committee disclosed this during yesterday's plenary.

Legislative Review of Power Sector Challenges

Lawmakers debated a motion seeking an investigation into the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's (NERC) Service-Based Tariff System and the classification of electricity consumers into Bands A to E. The motion, sponsored by Aluko Yinka, raised concerns over alleged discriminatory electricity supply practices. It also highlighted the failure of distribution companies to meet promised service levels. One of the committee members, David Agada, told the House that the panel had concluded extensive consultations with relevant regulatory agencies.

These include electricity distribution companies (DisCos), generation companies (GenCos) and other stakeholders. Agada said the committee also visited some states, including Lagos and Rivers. There, it engaged with stakeholders and examined the challenges facing electricity consumers.