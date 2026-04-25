POWA and NANNM Partner to Enhance Healthcare for Police Families

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) is collaborating with the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to provide expanded healthcare support to police families nationwide, starting with an outreach program in Lagos. The initiative includes medical screenings, treatments, and scholarships for children of police officers.

The Police Officers’ Wives Association ( POWA ) is significantly bolstering healthcare access for police families through a strategic partnership with the National Association of Nigeria n Nurses and Midwives ( NANNM ).

This collaboration, announced following a productive meeting at POWA’s Abuja headquarters, aims to expand the reach and impact of the POWA Cares Initiative, a nationwide program dedicated to enhancing the health, economic wellbeing, and overall welfare of those who serve and protect. Olufunmilola Disu, the president of POWA, warmly welcomed a delegation from NANNM, headed by their national president, Haruna Mamman, and comprised of senior association officials.

The discussions centered on establishing clear operational procedures for delivering comprehensive healthcare services under the umbrella of POWA Cares. This partnership represents a vital step in addressing the unique healthcare challenges faced by police families, who often endure significant stress and demanding work conditions. The initiative recognizes that a healthy and supported police force is a more effective police force, and prioritizes the wellbeing of those behind the badge.

The initial phase of the POWA Cares Initiative, conducted in Abuja, served as a crucial needs assessment, revealing a substantial demand for structured healthcare interventions within police households. Over 1,000 individuals directly benefited from this first outreach, receiving free eye screenings, essential medical treatments, and preliminary consultations with healthcare professionals. This successful pilot program underscored the importance of proactive healthcare support and paved the way for the expansion to other regions, with Lagos designated as the next focal point.

However, the Lagos outreach signifies more than just a geographical expansion; it represents a broadening of the initiative’s scope. While medical services will remain a core component, the program will now incorporate a wider array of support mechanisms designed to address the holistic needs of police families. A particularly impactful element of this expanded approach is the introduction of a scholarship program, offering ten children of police officers the opportunity to pursue studies in nursing.

This initiative not only invests in the future of these young individuals but also contributes to the growth of the nursing profession, creating a positive cycle of care and support. Disu, herself a qualified nurse, emphasized the inherent caring nature of the profession and how this partnership allows for an extension of that care to the families of those who dedicate their lives to national security.

Beyond the direct provision of healthcare and educational opportunities, the collaboration between POWA and NANNM also addresses a critical public health concern: the proliferation of unqualified medical practitioners. Both organizations expressed a shared commitment to working together to safeguard public health by combating the activities of unlicensed individuals who pose a risk to patient safety. This collaborative effort will involve increased awareness campaigns, stricter monitoring of healthcare practices, and potentially, joint initiatives with regulatory bodies.

The Lagos outreach is envisioned as a comprehensive event, bringing together a diverse range of healthcare professionals and stakeholders to deliver integrated support services to police families throughout the state. This integrated approach will ensure that beneficiaries receive not only medical attention but also access to information, resources, and support networks that can empower them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The partnership between POWA and NANNM is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing complex social and healthcare challenges, and it sets a positive precedent for future initiatives aimed at supporting the wellbeing of those who serve the nation. It’s a proactive approach to recognizing the sacrifices made by police officers and their families, and a commitment to ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve





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POWA NANNM Police Families Healthcare Nigeria Scholarships Medical Outreach Welfare

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