Portugal Lose 4-1 to Denmark in First Match After Ronaldo Retirement

Portugal suffered their heaviest competitive home defeat, losing 4-1 to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League in their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football.

Portugal suffered their heaviest competitive home defeat on Saturday, losing 4-1 to Denmark in their UEFA Nations League encounter at the Estádio Municipal de Braga.

The match was Portugal's first since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football earlier this month. The defeat ended a 23-year international career for Ronaldo that produced a world-record 234 caps and 146 goals. Portugal had hoped to dedicate a special victory to their former captain on a night organised to celebrate his career. Players walked out wearing Ronaldo's iconic number 7 shirt during pre-match ceremonies.

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Denmark Dominate Ronaldo Tribute Match

The crowd rose for a standing ovation around the seventh minute, and stadium screens displayed a message reading Obrigado, capitão, which means Thank you, captain. Denmark took the lead shortly before half-time when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg converted a penalty in the 43rd minute. The spot kick was awarded after Rúben Dias was penalised for handball from a Rasmus Højlund header. Højlund then extended the visitors' advantage with goals in the 50th and 57th minutes.

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Joachim Andersen added a fourth in the 75th minute, heading home to complete a convincing victory for Denmark. Portugal pulled one back through Bernardo Silva in stoppage time, but it was only a consolation. The home side looked disjointed and were unable to respond once Denmark took control of the match. Portugal coach Jorge Jesus fielded a new-look side featuring debutant Alberto Costa at right-back.

Vitinha and Rúben Neves started in central midfield, while Gonçalo Ramos played as the central striker. Ramos was supported by Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix. Portugal had entered the match with a strong record in the Nations League group but could not maintain their momentum. After the match, Rúben Dias admitted the defeat was particularly painful because of the occasion.

Rúben Dias Expresses Painful Defeat

He said the team had wanted to mark Ronaldo's career with a memorable result. We wanted to dedicate a special win to Cristiano Ronaldo and then to all Portuguese fans, so it hurts to lose at home, Dias said. It was a tribute night for Cris. The loss was Portugal's heaviest competitive home defeat.

It came despite the festive atmosphere before kick-off, when fans and players honoured the most decorated player in the country's history. Despite the setback, Portugal remain top of League A Group 4 with 12 points from five matches. They have already secured qualification for the quarter-finals of the competition. Denmark moved to nine points with the win, keeping their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

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Portugal Remain Tops Despite Loss

The result sets up an important final round of group fixtures. Portugal will look to bounce back in their next match, while Denmark will aim to build on a dominant performance. Both teams remain in contention for the next phase of the Nations League. The match marked the start of a new era for Portugal without Ronaldo, who retired as the most capped player and leading scorer in men's international football history.

Ronaldo's absence was felt on a night meant to celebrate his legacy, but Portugal's players could not deliver the tribute result they had hoped for in Braga.