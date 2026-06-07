Portugal's PSG Quartet Join Squad Ahead of Nigeria Friendly

Portugal's World Cup preparations get a boost as Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, and Gonçalo Ramos join the squad for Wednesday's friendly against Nigeria, who are warned of a tough test by striker Terem Moffi.

Portugal 's preparations for the upcoming World Cup have received a major boost as their Paris Saint-Germain quartet of Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, and Gonçalo Ramos linked up with the national squad on Saturday, four days before Wednesday's friendly against Nigeria at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.

The four players had been absent from Portugal's opening training sessions of the international window due to their involvement in PSG's Champions League final triumph over Arsenal the previous Saturday. Mendes, Vitinha, and Neves all started the final, while Ramos came off the bench in the second half. Portuguese newspaper A Bola confirmed that Friday's training session was the last conducted without the PSG contingent, with all four joining the full squad on Saturday.

The quartet missed Portugal's friendly against Chile at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor on Saturday but are expected to be available for the Nigeria match on Wednesday, fitness permitting. Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez is expected to have a full complement of players available for the clash, with João Félix also taking part in the first 15 minutes of Friday's session that was open to the media as he continues his return to fitness.

Nigeria's striker Terem Moffi has already warned that the upcoming friendly will be a different proposition entirely from the test Nigeria navigated in Poland. Portugal and Nigeria have met just once at senior level, a 4-0 victory for the Portuguese in Lisbon on November 17, 2022, another pre-World Cup friendly. Bruno Fernandes scored twice, Gonçalo Ramos added a third, and João Mário completed the rout, while Nigeria missed a penalty through Emmanuel Dennis.

Four years on, Nigeria arrives in a markedly different position, having just retained the Unity Cup in London with victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica before drawing 2-2 with Poland in Warsaw in a game where they twice led. Portugal goalkeeper Jose Sá and Manchester City defender Ruben Dias have both publicly underscored the seriousness with which the Portuguese are approaching Wednesday's encounter, with Sá pointing to its importance in helping the team sharpen tactical patterns ahead of the World Cup.

Portugal have been drawn alongside DR Congo, Colombia, and Uzbekistan in their World Cup group. For Nigeria, Moffi's assessment was blunt: 'We had a good game against Poland, and I am happy I scored.

However, I think Portugal will be a very difficult test for the Super Eagles.

' Nigeria will be without several key figures for the clash. Super Eagles captain Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman withdrew from the squad, citing the demands of a long club season, while Ola Aina was omitted after missing the closing stages of his club campaign through injury. The match promises to be a stern test for both sides as they fine-tune their preparations for the World Cup.

Portugal will look to build on their previous victory over Nigeria, while the Super Eagles aim to prove they can compete with top European opposition despite missing some of their star players. The friendly will be played at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, a venue that has hosted several international matches in the past. Fans from both nations are eagerly anticipating the encounter, which will serve as a crucial warm-up before the main tournament.

The Nigerian squad, led by coach Eric Chelle, has shown resilience in recent matches and will be determined to put up a strong performance against the Seleção. With both teams having their own objectives and challenges, Wednesday's clash is set to be an intriguing battle on the pitch





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Portugal Nigeria Friendly World Cup PSG

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Eagles reinforce squad with Iwobi and Genk defender Akpan ahead of Portugal friendlyNigeria's senior football team adds midfielder Alex Iwobi and Genk defender Christian Akpan to its Lisbon camp as it prepares for a high‑profile friendly against Portugal in Leiria, offering a chance for new talent to impress head coach Eric Chelle ahead of upcoming qualifiers.

Read more »

UCL: Marquinhos reveals text message from Arsenal's Gabriel after PSG final winParis Saint-Germain captain, Marquinhos has revealed a text message he got from Arsenal's Gabriel after both teams' Champions League final last month.

Read more »

Game with Nigeria very important - Portugal players Ruben Dias, Jose SàPortugal players Ruben Dias and Jose Sá have underscored the significance of their forthcoming friendly match against Nigeria as the European team

Read more »

Super Eagles train in Lisbon ahead of Portugal friendly as squad nears full strengthNigeria's Super Eagles held their first training session in Lisbon with Samuel Chukwueze joining the camp, bringing the total to 22 players. The team is preparing for an international friendly against Portugal, their second of the window, as coach Eric Chelle continues to integrate younger talents ahead of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The match also serves as Portugal's final warm-up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Read more »