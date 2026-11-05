Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal at 41 with 234 caps and 146 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from Portugal's national team after 23 years, leaving as the men's record holder for caps and goals. Guinness World Records and the Portuguese Football Federation have paid tribute to his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41, ending a Portugal career in which he set men's world records for both appearances and goals.

Guinness World Records confirmed on Thursday that he retires with 234 caps and 146 goals, the most in men's international football. He announced the decision in a video posted on his official X handle on Thursday, bringing an end to months of uncertainty. To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team, Ronaldo said.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football At 41

Ronaldo Reflects On 23 Years Wearing Portugal Shirt

I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. He said the choice was difficult. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone, they are also made with the heart, he said.

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Ronaldo made his senior debut in August 2003 and went on to captain Portugal to their first major international trophy at the 2016 European Championship. He also helped the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025. GWR celebrated the record-breaking career in a post on its X handle on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo officially retires from international football, the organisation stated.

He retires with the most caps in international football, 234, and the most goals in international football, 146. The 41-year-old forward leaves as Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer. The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed it plans to organise a special farewell for the forward. The federation paid tribute to Ronaldo and said he would always be welcomed back.

Portugal Football Federation Plans Special Farewell Tribute

This will always be your home, the FPF said in a statement on its X handle on Thursday, expressing appreciation for his contributions to the national team over the years. The FPF said the planned farewell will recognise a remarkable international career in which Ronaldo established himself as one of the most influential players in the country's football history.

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Beyond the trophies, his commitment to Portugal helped establish a new era for the national team, inspiring generations of footballers and supporters, the federation said. His departure marks the end of a chapter that began with his debut in 2003. His announcement came weeks after he walked out of the Portugal camp in September, following news that he would not be in the starting line-up for the Nations League match against Denmark.

The exit triggered speculation about a possible fallout with the coach and disciplinary action. In an October statement, Ronaldo dismissed suggestions that he was retiring at the time, saying he remained available for national team duty if physically fit. His final international appearance came in Portugal's 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales on September 24, 2026, at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. He had earlier been pictured warming up ahead of that group A4 match.

Ronaldo Aims For 1000 Career Goals At Al Nassr

Ronaldo was also shown reacting after Portugal lost the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match against Spain at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. Ronaldo currently plays club football at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and is expected to continue his professional career there. He also remains focused on reaching 1,000 official career goals, having scored 985 according to the figures reported in the latest account of his career.

The FPF's planned farewell will give Portugal the chance to celebrate a player whose achievements have become an important part of the country's sporting history.