Portugal Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, Includes Premier League Stars

The text describes Portugal's manager, Roberto Martínez, announcing the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, featuring several Premier League stars playing in English clubs. The squad includes Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Rúben Dias, and José Sá. The team has been placed in Group K, and they will compete against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

Portugal ’s manager, Roberto Martínez , has announced his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which will take place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Several Premier League stars including Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Rúben Dias, and José Sá feature in the squad. As the reigning UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal has been placed in Group K, where they will compete against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. In preparation for their opening match against the Leopards at Houston’s NRG Stadium, Portugal has arranged a notable friendly against the Super Eagles.

A week prior to their encounter with DR Congo, the Portuguese team will face Nigeria at the Dr Magalhães Pessoa Stadium in Leiria. Ronaldo is expected to participate. The goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards have been named along with Ronaldo, who missed the game against Nigeria in November 2022 due to a calf problem





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Portugal World Cup 2026 FIFA Roberto Martínez Bruno Fernandes Pedro Neto Ruben Dias Jose Sa Premier League North America Friendly

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