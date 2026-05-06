Portable’s Bold Moves: Redemption and Rivalry in Nigeria’s Celebrity Boxing Scene

Portable seeks redemption and financial recovery after his loss to Carter Efe, calling out Davido and Zlatan Ibile for high-profile bouts. His allegations of a rigged fight and demands for unpaid promises highlight the intersection of music, sports, and entertainment in Nigeria’s celebrity boxing ecosystem.

Portable ’s latest moves underscore the evolving dynamics of celebrity boxing in Nigeria , a space where music, social media influence, and combat sports intersect. The outspoken entertainer is seeking both redemption and financial recovery after his unanimous decision loss to Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held in Lagos last Friday.

The defeat, which ended his reign as celebrity boxing champion, has shaken his standing in Nigeria’s growing celebrity boxing circuit. All three judges scored the bout 27–30 against him, marking a sharp reversal for a fighter who had previously built momentum with victories over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington, earning two belts in the process. Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Portable made his intentions clear, stating he wants marquee fights with guaranteed payouts.

He called out Afrobeats heavyweights Davido and Zlatan Ibile, declaring, 'Bring Davido or Zlatan. Let me beat them so I can use them to make money and buy what I want. I want a sure fight now so I can make money. I am ready now.

' The callouts come against the backdrop of online ridicule, particularly from Zlatan, who publicly mocked Portable’s defeat on X (formerly Twitter), revealing he had N10 million in cash ready for Carter Efe. This public jab appears to have added fuel to Portable’s renewed aggression, transforming a sporting loss into a broader entertainment rivalry with commercial stakes. Beyond potential fights, Portable is also chasing financial clarity.

During the same live session, he called out several high-profile figures, demanding they fulfill promises allegedly made before the bout. He singled out KCee and his billionaire brother E-Money, who gifted Carter Efe N50 million after his victory, urging them to honor commitments made to him as well. He also appealed to Timaya to gift him a Ferrari, referencing the luxury car the DM Records boss brought to the event. Portable’s reaction has not been limited to callouts and demands.

He has also alleged that the fight was rigged, claiming organizers manipulated the outcome to avoid massive betting payouts.

'It was cheating. They couldn’t pay the money, so they rigged it. They couldn’t pay the #23 billion that people bet on me. If Portable wins, they can never pay the money,' he said.

He further demanded #200 million in streaming revenue from the event and insisted he was stopped prematurely, arguing he still had the capacity to continue the fight. These claims, though unverified, have added another layer of controversy to an already dramatic spectacle, highlighting the blurred lines between sport, entertainment, and high-stakes betting in Nigeria’s celebrity boxing ecosystem. Amid the chaos, Portable found a moment of personal triumph.

The birth of his son on the same night as the fight provided emotional relief, with the singer stating that the arrival of his child outweighed the disappointment of losing his title. Portable’s latest moves underscore the evolving dynamics of celebrity boxing in Nigeria, a space where music, social media influence, and combat sports intersect. For artistes like him, the ring is no longer just about competition; it is a platform for visibility, financial gain, and brand expansion.

Now stripped of his crown but not his voice, Portable is betting on spectacle once again; targeting two of Afrobeats’ biggest names in a bid to reclaim relevance, rebuild his finances, and reassert his dominance in a space where entertainment often matters as much as victory





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