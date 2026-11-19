Port Harcourt International Airport conducts a full-scale emergency drill to test response capabilities with firefighters, medical teams, and regulators as part of NCAA compliance requirements.

Port Harcourt International Airport has completed a comprehensive emergency response exercise designed to evaluate its operational preparedness and capacity to handle aircraft incidents. The simulation was conducted in strict adherence to the regulatory mandates set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA). This initiative aims to ensure that all safety protocols are robust and that every involved agency can coordinate effectively during a crisis.

Full-Scale Exercise Details and Mechanisms

The comprehensive drill took place on Wednesday and engaged a wide array of emergency responders stationed at the facility. The participating teams included specialized firefighters, security personnel, medical rescue squads, and the airport control unit. The scenario simulated a critical aircraft emergency that immediately triggered an alarm system across the terminal and airfield.

Also read Tinubu Approves Kebbi Inland Dry Port, Asks Voters for Second Term in 2027

Upon activation of the alarm, responders executed a coordinated evacuation of simulated victims from the affected zone. Fire crews moved in to extinguish the simulated blaze while security forces worked to secure the surrounding area. Medical teams then transported the injured individuals to the airport hospital for immediate treatment and stabilization.

This multi-phase operation tested the efficiency of the primary emergency responders under realistic pressure conditions. The exercise evaluated how quickly different departments could communicate and synchronize their actions. It also assessed the physical logistics of moving people and equipment within the airport complex during a high-stress event.

Advertisement

Regulatory Compliance and Stakeholder Perspectives

Lydia Ezike, Regional Manager for the South South zone of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), addressed the assembled teams and observers during the event. She emphasized that the drill was a mandatory measure to test the adequacy of the airport's existing emergency plan and procedures. Ezike noted that the goal was to verify the response capabilities of primary responders and their communication links with key stakeholders.

Ezike confirmed that the exercise is part of a broader strategy that includes further simulations and technical training. Regulators will follow the drill with a detailed evaluation to identify areas for improvement. This ongoing training is essential for equipping personnel with the technical knowledge needed to handle emergencies within the airport and its surrounding eight-kilometer radius.

Ukaegbu Stephen, the Airport Chief of Security, provided insights from the security perspective on the ground. He stated that the primary purpose was to prepare staff for effective intervention during actual emergencies. Stephen observed that the emergency responders demonstrated promptness, with firefighters arriving quickly and aviation security controlling access to maintain order.

Chukwu Emmanuel, the General Manager of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, also observed the proceedings. He stressed that accidents do not announce themselves in advance, making readiness the only reliable defense. Emmanuel argued that emergency preparedness must be a continuous process rather than a seasonal or periodic activity.

Advertisement

Operational Impact and Future Safety Standards

The outcome of this simulation has direct implications for the daily operations and safety culture at Port Harcourt International Airport. By identifying strengths and weaknesses in their current protocols, the airport authorities can refine their procedures before a real incident occurs. This proactive approach helps mitigate risks for passengers, staff, and visiting aircraft.

Regular training sessions and emergency preparedness meetings are now viewed as essential components of airport management. These activities ensure that all personnel clearly understand their specific responsibilities during a crisis. Maintaining the highest safety standards requires constant vigilance and continuous improvement of emergency response capabilities.

Passengers and airport users are advised to pay close attention to safety signs displayed throughout the facility. Compliance with instructions from airlines and airport authorities remains critical for ensuring safe flights. Such cooperation contributes significantly to a positive and secure travel experience for everyone using the airport.

The airport will continue to utilize the findings from this exercise to enhance its overall safety framework. Future drills may focus on specific aspects of the response chain that require additional attention. The commitment to rigorous testing ensures that Port Harcourt International Airport remains a safe hub for air travel in the region.