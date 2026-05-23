Popular Nigerian actress Shan George claims that having sex with a married woman attracts curses

Shan George, a popular Nigerian actress, has made a controversial statement on her Facebook page, claiming that having sexual intercourse with a married woman attracts curses. She reacted to the ongoing controversy about Frank Edoho's marital crisis with wife, Sandra Edoho.

Popular Nigerian actress, Shan George , has claimed that having sexual intercourse with a married woman attracts curses. The actress made this claim in a lengthy post shared on her Facebook page at the weekend while reacting to the ongoing controversy about Frank Edoho ’s messy marital crisis with wife, Sandra Edoho .

DAILY POST reports that Frank, a famous Nigerian media personality, had over a week ago accused Sandra of having extramarital affairs with singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his stage name, Chike. While Chike is yet to deny or address the allegation, many celebrities have continued to condemn the singer’s act after Frank shared his alleged evidence.

Condemning the incident, Shan George told Chike to apologize to Frank, noting that 'sleeping with another man’s wife is a TUFIAKWA that carries generational curses.

' Advising couples on how to settle disputes amicably, she wrote, 'Any form of 'Do me I do you' must be avoided at such times, until you resolve the issues. As for the ladies, please, if the marriage taya you, after trying all your best, please leave the marriage, doing asewo inside marriage is a sacrilege





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Shan George Having Sex With A Married Woman Curses Frank Edoho Sandra Edoho Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka Marital Crisis Advice For Couples Settling Disputes Amicably TUFIAKWA Asewo

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