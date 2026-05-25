Popular Health Influencer Warns Nigerians Against Consuming Spoiled Tomatoes and Fungus-Infested Food Items

Chinonso Egemba, a popular health influencer and medical doctor, has issued a warning to Nigerians about the consumption of spoiled tomatoes and other fungus-infested food items, stating that they may pose serious health risks if consumed regularly.

Popular health influencer and medical doctor, Chinonso Egemba, has warned Nigerians against the consumption of spoiled tomatoes and other fungus-infested food items popularly referred to as ‘ Ata Esha ’ or ‘ Awarawa ,’ saying they may pose serious health risks if consumed regularly.

Egemba cautioned that some of the visibly rotten tomatoes in circulation contain harmful fungal growths that could produce toxins dangerous to human health. He explained that the white substances often seen inside such tomatoes are caused by fungi that can produce aflatoxins, which he described as hazardous when consumed over time.

According to him, the risk is not limited to tomatoes alone but also affects other food items such as corn, onions, groundnuts, and grains, especially when stored in damp or improper conditions. He urged Nigerians to prioritise fresh produce and proper storage, warning against cutting off visibly rotten portions of food, as contamination may already have spread internally.

He advised that grains and food items showing unusual smell or signs of dampness should be discarded immediately, stressing proper storage in cool and dry environments





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Spoiled Tomatoes Ata Esha Awarawa Fungal Growth Aflatoxins Liver Cancer Stunted Growth Consumer Awareness Food Safety Fresh Produce

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