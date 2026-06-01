Popular Health Influencer Warns Against Fake Henna, Urges Caution in Henna Use

Chinonso Egemba, a Nigerian health influencer, warns against the use of fake or black henna, which can cause severe skin reactions, including permanent scars and keloids. He explains that natural henna, derived from Lawsonia innum, is generally safe for use, while the commonly used black variant contains paraphenylenediamine (PPD), a chemical found in hair dye products. PPD can trigger allergic contact dermatitis, leading to skin reactions. Egemba lists early warning signs and advises caution in using henna products.

Chinonso Egemba , a popular health influencer and medical doctor, warns against the use of fake or black henna, which can cause severe skin reactions , including permanent scars and keloids.

He explains that natural henna, derived from Lawsonia innum, is generally safe for use, while the commonly used black variant contains paraphenylenediamine (PPD), a chemical found in hair dye products. PPD can trigger allergic contact dermatitis, leading to skin reactions. Egemba lists early warning signs and advises caution in using henna products. He also mentions the availability of premium domain acquisition opportunities for Nigerians in Nigeria or diaspora





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinonso Egemba Aproko Doctor Henna Skin Reactions PPD Allergic Contact Dermatitis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Throne of Games: Ruth Kadiri's Ambitious YouTube Epic Revives Classic African Palace DramasActress-producer Ruth Kadiri attempts to bring back the once-popular African palace romance genre with her two-part film 'Throne of Games', released on YouTube in May 2026. The review examines the film's nostalgic appeal, strong performances, particularly by Qwasi Blay as King Odili, and its production values that aim to recreate the grandeur of old-school Nollywood epics. However, the analysis also points out significant flaws including excessive runtime, uneven pacing, a screenplay heavy with melodrama and predictable twists, and technical issues like inconsistent sound and lighting. The narrative explores themes of power, love, and repentance within a royal setting, though its execution may divide audiences between those who find it emotionally satisfying and those who see it as overly theatrical. Despite ambitions to interrogate authority and women's agency, the film often succumbs to familiar Nollywood devices, making it a visually ambitious but narratively flawed attempt at genre revival.

Read more »

Nollywood Producers Face High Licensing Costs for Afrobeats Songs in FilmsMusic video director and filmmaker Dami Twitch warns that Nollywood producers can no longer use Afrobeats songs in films without proper clearance due to artists' publishing and distribution deals with foreign companies. He explains that these agreements mean songs are no longer fully controlled by artists, making licensing more formal and expensive, and that only big-budget productions may afford popular tracks, hindering collaboration between Nollywood and Afrobeats.

Read more »

“Leave to cleave' is not helping our marriagesThe popular 'leave to cleave' sermon is causing marriage problems in Africa, fostering divisiveness and selfishness. Learn why prioritizing your spouse's f

Read more »

Nigerian Comedian Mark Angel Endorses Mercy Divine PropertiesPopular Nigerian comedian and content creator Mark Angel has endorsed Mercy Divine Properties Limited, praising the company as a trustworthy and reliable real estate firm committed to protecting investors' interests. The endorsement coincided with the company's launch of a special 5 percent discount offer for Arsenal Football Club supporters. During a visit to the company's office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mark Angel expressed his satisfaction with the firm's operations, highlighting its integrity, professionalism, and dedication to customer satisfaction. He urged prospective investors to consider the company, noting its transparency and focus on delivering value.

Read more »