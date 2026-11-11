Pope Leo XIV Draws Two Million to Argentine Shrine Ahead of Peru Visit

Pope Leo XIV's final stop in Argentina sees 2 million people crowding the Basilica of Luján, marking a historic homecoming before his next stop in Peru.

Pope Leo XIV drew a crowd of two million people to the Basilica of Luján on Wednesday, 10 November 2026, marking the final day of his 12‑day South American tour before departing for Peru. The event took place in front of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Cordoba, Argentina, a site that has become a focal point in the Pope's visit to his birthplace country.

Massive Attendance at Luján Signals Pope's Impact

Authorities reported that the streets around the Basilica of Luján were filled with people, some of whom climbed fences, trees and lampposts to catch a glimpse of the pontiff. The crowd chanted "thank you Leo for your blessing" as the Pope waved to the throng. The event was described as an emotional centerpiece of the Pope's first visit to Argentina, a country where his predecessor Francis never returned as pope.

Also read Millions Fill Buenos Aires Streets As Pope Leo Hails Strength Of South American Church

Pope's Calls for Inclusive Economy and Social Protection

During his stay in Argentina, Leo repeatedly urged national leaders to build a more inclusive economy and protect society's most vulnerable citizens. In his speeches, he openly criticized President Javier Milei's administration, citing a need for social reform. The call for change resonated with the crowd, where banners and signs read "land, housing and work for the people" and demanded the release of a man said to be wrongfully imprisoned.

Personal Touches and Community Engagements

Earlier on Wednesday, Leo visited inmates at Buenos Aires' Devoto prison, where he spoke to approximately 75 prisoners and families. He urged inmates to use their time behind bars to rebuild their lives, reminding them that human beings often flourish through limits rather than despite them. Volunteers handed out water to the pilgrims as they streamed into Luján under the spring sun, and choir members prepared for a once‑in‑a‑lifetime Mass inside the basilica.

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Upcoming Visiting: Peru and the Pope's Missionary Past

Following the Argentine stop, Leo will head to Peru, where he spent nearly two decades as a missionary. The visit there will be attended to by Peru's religious and civic leaders, marking a second homecoming for the Pope. The tour has been framed as a symbolic bridge between his Argentine roots and the country where he spent most of his early ministry before becoming pope.

Health, History, and the Pope's Legacy

The Pope, 71, completed his South American tour less than a month after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right lung for cancer. Despite the recent operation, he maintained the schedule for Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. His presence in Argentina has already had a lasting emotional impact on many, especially in a nation marked by political and economic divisions. Estela Adorno, a 76‑year‑old Argentine, said the Pope's message had resonated deeply and that people were "deeply moved."