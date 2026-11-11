Pope Leo Draws 650,000 Pilgrims to Cordoba Mass

Pope Leo celebrates Mass for 650,000 in Cordoba during his South America tour, challenging President Milei's austerity measures while reinforcing Catholic faith in the region.

Pope Leo drew 650,000 people to an outdoor Mass in Argentina's second city of Cordoba on Monday, marking the second strong turnout on his 12-day South America tour. Pilgrims travelled from across the country for the event, demonstrating the enduring strength of Catholic devotion in the region despite a long-term decline in church attendance.

Throngs pressed against barriers at an Argentine military airfield as Leo arrived for the Mass in an open-air popemobile. Many waved white-and-yellow Vatican flags and chanted, "We love you, Pope Leo." This gathering serves as a significant milestone in the papacy, following an event on Monday where some 2.5 million people took part in a Mass in Buenos Aires. That Buenos Aires gathering remains the largest event of his 18-month papacy, highlighting the massive public interest in his leadership and message.

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Core Details of the South America Tour

Leo is currently on an ambitious three-country tour through November 17, which also includes visits to Uruguay and Peru. He travelled 1,300 km (807 miles) back and forth from Buenos Aires yesterday for the two events in Cordoba. This city is nestled in the foothills of the Sierras Chicas mountain range and holds a strong Catholic history with long ties to the Jesuit order. The Vatican has described this trip, one of the most demanding foreign tours by a pope in decades, as a "homecoming" for him. Leo, the first US-born pope, spent decades as a missionary in Peru, adding a personal historical dimension to his current diplomatic and spiritual journey.

The decision to stop in Cordoba was logistical as much as it was symbolic. Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said Cordoba was chosen as a stop on the pope's tour because of its location in the center of Argentina. This central placement allows pilgrims to travel easily from neighboring provinces, ensuring a broad geographical representation of the faithful. The scale of the turnout suggests that the Church is still able to mobilize huge segments of the population when a high-profile religious figure visits the interior of the country.

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Stakeholder Positions and Religious History

In his sermon for the Mass, the pope praised Argentina's long history of Catholic devotion. He cited the example of its first woman saint, the 18th-century nun known as Mama Antula, and of a bishop, two priests and a layman who were killed by the Argentine military junta in 1976. "Here in Cordoba … we wish to give thanks to God for the diverse fruits of holiness borne by the men and women whom the Lord sent to this land of Argentina," he said. This historical reference served to root the current event in a deep narrative of faith that has survived political turbulence.

However, the visit also carries significant political weight. Leo has emerged as a forceful voice on the world stage, lamenting what he sees as a failure of global leadership. In Argentina, he has directly challenged President Javier Milei, a libertarian and close ally of US President Donald Trump. Pope Leo back on his feet after shock cancer diagnosis, a detail that has garnered global attention, adds to the gravity of his continued travel schedule despite health concerns. The Pope's presence in Cordoba is viewed by many church officials as a direct intervention in the country's current socio-political climate.

Real-World Impact on Argentine Society

The Church is seeking to reinforce a region that has long been a Catholic stronghold but where the Church has been losing ground to fast-growing evangelical denominations. Leo is attempting to reinvigorate the faithful and provide a moral counterpoint to the current government's economic policies. On Sunday, Leo urged Milei, who has pushed an austerity agenda that the Church has criticized for cutting social services, not to target Argentina's poorest. The message was clear: spiritual leadership is calling for social protection for the vulnerable.

"In these difficult times we are living through, he is greatly needed," Gomez said. "Someone who is truly concerned about the poor." This statement underscores the Church's role as a protector of the marginalized. Cordoba Cardinal Angel Sixto Rossi, a critic of the austerity policies, welcomed Leo's visit as a chance for the pope to see how Argentina is suffering under Milei's measures. "He knows how beautiful our people are and the ugly part, the leadership of the government," he said in a recent interview with a local outlet. "He doesn't arrive blindfolded." These statements from high-ranking clergy indicate a deep rift between the Vatican's social teachings and the current administration's libertarian approach.

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The event in Cordoba also highlighted the logistical and security challenges of hosting such a massive gathering. The presence of the Argentine military at the airfield where the Mass was held illustrates the intersection of state power and religious ritual in the country. As Leo continues his tour, the attention remains fixed on his ability to influence public opinion and policy regarding poverty and social welfare. The visit concludes a significant chapter in his international diplomacy, with the immediate impact being a renewed spotlight on the economic struggles of ordinary Argentines.