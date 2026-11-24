Posthumously published private diaries reveal Pope Francis faced demonic attacks and a severe spiritual crisis. The book details his struggles with power, visions of hell, and reflections on recent church scandals.

The late Pope Francis experienced terrifying encounters with the devil and a profound two-year spiritual crisis between 2021 and 2022, according to newly released private diaries. These intimate revelations were published posthumously on Tuesday in a book titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis, authored by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a close Argentine aide to the pontiff. The 160-page volume details the late pontiff's internal struggles with demonic temptation and the burdens of supreme authority within the Catholic Church.

Written intermittently between 1992 and 2024, the diary entries document Francis's life first as a bishop in Argentina and later as the head of the Vatican. The text explicitly recounts three specific encounters with what Francis described as the devil, noting that two occurred while he served as Archbishop of Buenos Aires and the third happened in 2018 after his election as pope. These accounts challenge the public perception of spiritual invulnerability by highlighting the intense personal battles fought by one of the world's most prominent religious figures.

Also read Late Pope Francis Revealed In Personal Diary To Have ‘Seen The Devil’

Details of Three Demonic Encounters

Francis described these spiritual attacks as frequent demonic occurrences that left lasting psychological impressions. In an entry dated August 18, 2024, the late pontiff wrote about the devil having eyes of fire, characterizing them as both menacing and seductive. He specifically recalled seeing these eyes from a car upon returning home and in the choir loft during Mass, noting that the entity always reappeared in different situations.

The third encounter occurred shortly after a 2018 trip to Chile that was overshadowed by a clerical sexual abuse scandal. Francis recalled a meeting in Rome on January 24, 2021, where he heard the devil's voice as triumphant and powerful. He wrote that the entity claimed to possess everything it wanted, but Francis stated that the Lord granted him the opportunity to leave the meeting, thereby freeing him from the oppressive atmosphere.

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Vision of Hell and Spiritual Crisis

Beyond direct encounters, the diaries describe a specific vision of the entrance to hell that occurred in 2018. Francis characterized this experience as a form of pagan seduction in full force, describing the moment he peeked inside as terrifying. He noted that he grabbed a rosary as a weapon during this vision and thanked the Lord for the spiritual help provided in that moment of acute fear.

The publication reveals that Francis underwent a significant spiritual crisis during 2021 and 2022, which Fernández linked to temptations involving power, excessive activity, and feelings of self-sufficiency. The late pontiff described this period as involving governance issues, pressure regarding decisions, and a sense of spiritual aridity. He acknowledged that a sense of self-sufficiency, believing he could solve everything, brought him close to the gates of hell and represented the path of the worst spiritual worldliness imaginable.

Handling of Power and Church Scandals

To overcome these temptations, Francis sought to practice greater humility and patience, even retaining officials in the Church's central administration despite criticism. Fernández recalled a conversation with a bishop who questioned why Francis did not dismiss a Roman Curia official who had publicly criticized him. After a long silence, Francis explained that he felt God did not want him to become a puppeteer who manipulates people according to his own convenience.

The diaries also address Francis's reflections on the clerical sexual abuse scandal in Chile in 2018, where he faced criticism for his handling of allegations against a bishop. Francis wrote that he was devastated by the situation and the dialogue with journalists on the airplane, noting he fell off his cot during that distressing period. He later apologized for his handling of the case and summoned Chilean bishops to Rome, where they collectively offered their resignations.

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Assessment of Successor and Legacy

The book concludes with Francis's personal assessment of Cardinal Robert Prevost, who succeeded him as Pope Leo XIV. Fernández noted that Francis described Prevost as a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man. These final entries provide a rare glimpse into the late pontiff's private judgments regarding his successor and the future direction of the institution he led for nearly a decade.