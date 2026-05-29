Poor Coordination Among Agencies Undermines Labour Migration Governance in Nigeria - Report

A new policy brief reveals that weak collaboration among Nigerian government agencies is hindering labour migration governance and increasing exploitation risks for migrant workers, with enforcement gaps at airports and limited inter-agency coordination.

Poor coordination among government agencies is undermining labour migration governance in Nigeria and exposing migrant workers to exploitation, a new policy brief has revealed. The policy brief on employers' participation in labour migration governance in Nigeria , obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, identified weak collaboration among key agencies as one of the major factors hindering effective enforcement of labour migration regulations.

According to the report, significant implementation gaps persist at critical control points in the migration cycle despite existing policy frameworks that assign monitoring responsibilities to multiple actors. The report noted that enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures for private employment agencies remains weak at international airports and other departure points, allowing unlicensed recruiters to continue operating with minimal consequences.

This lack of enforcement stems from multiple systemic challenges, including insufficient labour inspectors, limited inter-agency coordination between immigration authorities, labour ministry officials, and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), inadequate sanctions for violations, and the absence of adequate information sharing and feedback systems. As a result, loopholes exist that allow some individuals to obtain travel and employment documents without undergoing pre-departure verification by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Migrant workers recruited through unlicensed intermediaries fall outside formal regulatory safeguards, increasing their exposure to exploitation and trafficking risks. The policy brief acknowledges the role of the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) in supporting accountability and compliance initiatives through its participation in tripartite and multi-stakeholder platforms.

NECA contributes to monitoring and accountability by promoting compliance with fair recruitment practices and decent work standards through engagements with bodies such as the Labour Migration Advisory Committee for Employers and the Social Partners Advisory Committee Plus. During the COVID-19 pandemic, NECA supported the transition to virtual monitoring meetings to ensure continuity of social dialogue despite mobility restrictions. Stakeholders recognise the organisation's commitment to strengthening accountability mechanisms and collaborating with government institutions and workers' organisations on compliance initiatives.

However, NECA has limited authority and resources to independently enforce compliance beyond voluntary initiatives within member companies. This limitation means that without stronger governmental enforcement, voluntary efforts alone cannot close the gaps in labour migration governance. The findings highlight an urgent need for improved inter-agency coordination and information sharing among immigration, labour, and anti-trafficking authorities. Without such coordination, enforcement deficits will persist, leaving migrant workers vulnerable.

Experts suggest that establishing a unified database and regular joint inspections could help monitor recruitment agencies more effectively. Additionally, increasing the number of labour inspectors and imposing stricter penalties for violations would deter unlicensed recruiters. The policy brief underscores that while NECA's role is valuable, it cannot substitute for robust government action. As Nigeria continues to navigate labour migration, strengthening institutional cooperation is essential to protect workers and uphold international standards.

The report serves as a call to action for policy makers to address these systemic weaknesses and ensure that migrant workers are not exploited due to fragmented governance





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Labour Migration Nigeria Government Coordination Worker Exploitation Policy Brief

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