Polygamy Risks Health Jeopardy and Family Conflict Experts Warn

Experts at The Toyin Falola Interviews warn that unmanaged polygamy causes psychological trauma, STI risks, and economic hardship. Scholars urge financial fairness and responsible household management to protect family wellbeing in African traditions.

Prof Toyin Falola convened an international panel discussion under The Toyin Falola Interviews, centered on the theme Polygamy: Amplifying African Voices. The scholars cautioned that poorly managed polygamous marriages expose families to severe jealousy, psychological trauma, sexual health risks, and economic hardship. These critical concerns emerged when husbands fail to provide adequate care, fairness, and essential financial support to their multiple households.

Psychological Trauma and Family Rivalry

Dr Victoria Faleke Ogunnike, a medical pragmatics scholar, stated that rivalry among co-wives creates an unhealthy family environment with damaging consequences for mental health. She identified jealousy, competition, psychological trauma, and uncontrolled childbearing as primary challenges associated with polygyny. These issues persist particularly when men fail to manage their households responsibly and maintain emotional stability.

Also read Scholars Warn Polygamy Harms Health And Economy Without Fair Management

Prof Emeritus A.B. Assensoh, a political scientist, legal scholar, and ordained minister, shared personal experiences from a royal household where his father had six wives. Describing himself as the thirty-sixth child, he noted that jealousy, greed, and competition among household members often made family life difficult. He observed that substantial financial resources do not guarantee peace in a polygamous home.

Financial Sustainability and Spousal Fairness

Dr Teboho Solomon Ngubane, a South African educational leadership scholar, argued that the sustainability of polygyny depends largely on a husband's financial capacity and integrity. He stressed that every wife deserves respect and every child is entitled to adequate care and attention from their father. Men must consider these responsibilities before entering multiple marriages to ensure dignity for all partners.

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Beyond emotional implications, maintaining multiple households places enormous pressure on family resources, potentially deepening disagreements among spouses. The competition for limited resources can lead to prolonged conflict, affecting the stability of the entire extended family structure. Scholars emphasized that financial mismanagement is a primary driver of domestic discord in polygamous unions.

Health Risks and Religious Perspectives

Prof Mukhtar Umar Bunza, Vice-Chancellor of Northwest University, Sokoto, offered a religious perspective, noting Islamic teachings permit up to four wives if justice is guaranteed. He argued that a man who cannot guarantee fairness among his wives should restrict himself to one marriage to avoid harm. This religious framework places the burden of equity squarely on the husband's shoulders.

Dr Ogunnike further highlighted that polygyny could expose partners to sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, gonorrhoea, and syphilis. However, Chief Adetola B. Adeniyi, a veteran journalist, cautioned against presenting these health risks as peculiar to polygamous marriages. He noted that irresponsible sexual behavior could expose people in monogamous relationships to the same infections.

Future Implications for Family Structures

Falola explained that the conversation sought to interrogate cultural and social dimensions, including responsibility, obligations, and the place of tradition in modern society. The discussion was designed to encourage a balanced examination of polygyny rather than merely defending or condemning the practice entirely. This nuanced approach allows for a deeper understanding of the complex dynamics involved.

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The panel brought together scholars and professionals from different backgrounds to examine the cultural, religious, social, psychological, and health implications of polygyny. Their collective insights highlight the urgent need for accountability in household management and the protection of family wellbeing. The debate underscores that traditional practices must adapt to contemporary standards of care and financial responsibility.