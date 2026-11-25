The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Tinubu to monitor the security situation in Delta State and consider invoking emergency powers after a series of political attacks, including one that killed six people at an NDC campaign event in Uduere.

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to closely monitor the security situation in Delta State and consider declaring a state of emergency if the violence worsens.

The call was made during plenary on Wednesday through a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Benedict Etanabene, who represents Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency. The motion followed a series of violent attacks on political gatherings across Delta State. The most recent attack occurred on November 23 during the campaign activities of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, at Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

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Six people were killed and several others injured, according to police reports. Etanabene said the recurring attacks had created an atmosphere of fear among political parties, candidates, supporters and residents. He warned that the violence was threatening the constitutional right of citizens to participate in democratic activities. The lawmaker cited several other incidents to underscore the urgency of the situation.

Recent Deadly Political Violence in Delta State

On November 7, violence erupted during a political procession along Nnebisi Road in Asaba, resulting in one death and five injuries, figures confirmed by the police. On November 11, an attack on a political party campaign team at Okpai in Ward 4, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, left five members injured. Earlier in September, a participant in a political mobilisation exercise in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, sustained machete injuries and later died in hospital.

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Etanabene said the latest attack at Uduere, where at least six people were reportedly killed by suspected political thugs, underscored the urgency of decisive intervention by the Federal Government and security agencies. He warned that the increasing frequency of attacks could escalate into a widespread breakdown of law and order and undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

House Urges President Tinubu on Security Measures

The House resolved to urge Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to direct relevant security agencies to take immediate measures to prevent further violence and loss of lives in Delta State. It also called on the Inspector-General of Police to deploy adequate personnel, including tactical and intelligence units, to identified flashpoints across the state. The lawmakers demanded a comprehensive, impartial and independent investigation into all reported attacks on political campaigns.

They said the investigation should identify not only the perpetrators but also their sponsors and financiers. The House also asked the police to establish a special investigative team to probe the attacks and prosecute those responsible. The motion further urged the police and other security agencies to provide adequate protection for all political rallies, campaigns, processions and other lawful political activities, irrespective of the political affiliation of the organisers.

Etanabene cautioned security operatives against standing by while political gatherings came under attack, saying their responsibility was to protect lives and maintain public order. The House urged the President to consider invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, if the situation reached the constitutionally prescribed threshold of an actual or imminent breakdown of public order and public safety.

It also called on the Federal Government to facilitate medical assistance and other support for victims of the attacks and families of those killed. The House mandated its Committees on Police Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Electoral Matters, and Political Parties Matters to engage the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies on the incidents. The committees are to report back within two weeks with recommendations for immediate and long-term solutions.

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Police Investigate Attack on NDC Senatorial Candidate

Lawmakers also asked the Inspector-General of Police to invite all governorship candidates in Delta State for a meeting to remind them of the constitutional provisions and Electoral Act governing political campaigns and electioneering activities. The motion expressed concern that the recurrence of violence suggested existing security arrangements might not be doing enough to deter perpetrators and protect political actors and innocent citizens. The House said failure to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible could encourage impunity and embolden further attacks.

It also expressed worry that the violence could threaten peaceful coexistence in the state. The attack on Omo-Agege, a former deputy senate president and the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central, drew national attention to the security of political activities in Delta State ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Nigeria Police Force confirmed on November 24 that six people died and several others sustained injuries during the Uduere incident.

The Inspector-General of Police subsequently ordered a thorough and impartial investigation into the attack, including an examination of the conduct of officers deployed to the scene. The Delta State Government also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area following the killings, while Governor Sheriff Oborevwori directed security agencies to track down and arrest those responsible.

The Delta State Police Command has invited Omo-Agege, Ughelli North Local Government Chairman Jaro Egbo and five others for questioning over the deadly attack. The police said the invitations were part of an ongoing investigation into the violence that occurred during an NDC campaign in Uduere community on Monday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the invited individuals had been asked to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department at the police headquarters in Asaba on specified dates. Omo-Agege is expected to appear on Thursday at 11 a.m., while Egbo has been invited for 2 p.m. on the same day.

The five other invitees are Gowon Egoide, a former chairman of Uduere Quarters; Onoriode Oneya, the incumbent youth chairman of Uduere Community; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, an associate of Egoide; Erukaye Egoide, Egoide's nephew; and Tony Gabon Mevowovo, another associate of Egoide. The police said the invitations were part of efforts to identify perpetrators and financiers of political violence in the state.