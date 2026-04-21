Political Uncertainty in Zamfara: Governor Lawal Under Pressure to Defect to APC

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal faces intense pressure from political stakeholders to defect to the ruling APC, a move that could reshape the regional political landscape ahead of 2027.

Political landscapes in Zamfara State are currently experiencing a period of significant upheaval as influential stakeholders within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) ramp up pressure on Governor Dauda Lawal to abandon the opposition and join the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ). This situation is unfolding against a backdrop of increasing volatility within the PDP at the national level, where a wave of high-profile departures has left the party’s foundation in several states fragile.

Governor Lawal, one of the dwindling number of PDP governors left in the country—alongside Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State—finds himself at a critical crossroads that could define the future of political power in the North-West region. Reports from Gusau suggest that the governor recently facilitated a series of high-stakes, closed-door meetings with his cabinet members and other primary political power brokers to deliberate on the trajectory of his administration. The primary concern discussed during these sessions was whether remaining in the opposition effectively cripples the state’s ability to secure essential federal resources and influence. Participants in these meetings concluded that a transition to the APC might be the most pragmatic strategy to ensure long-term stability and regional relevance, especially as the 2027 general elections draw closer. The urgency for this potential move has been further compounded by the recent and widely publicized defection of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to the APC, a move that included his entire cabinet of 22 commissioners and senior advisers. If Governor Lawal follows this path, it would represent a monumental shift in the political hierarchy of Zamfara, a state that was previously taken by the PDP in the 2023 elections when Lawal ousted former Governor Bello Matawalle. Matawalle, currently serving as the Minister of State for Defence, remains a pivotal figure in this ongoing drama. Insiders point out that negotiations are being heavily influenced by the intricate relationship between President Bola Tinubu and former Governor Abdulaziz Yari. These high-level channels have reportedly provided the necessary assurances to convince PDP loyalists that a switch in affiliation would not only be welcomed but would also be incentivized through political patronage and federal support. Beyond simple power dynamics, security remains a primary driver of these discussions. As Zamfara continues to struggle with persistent banditry and insurgency, local leaders are convinced that aligning their political machinery with the federal government will lead to a more cohesive, well-funded, and efficient strategy for tackling the persistent violence that has plagued the state for years. Looking toward the 2027 election cycle, the calculations are multifaceted, involving delicate negotiations over re-election prospects, the control of state party structures, and the allocation of future senatorial and legislative tickets. An APC source close to the negotiations in Gusau emphasized that the governor is prioritizing a broad-based consensus to ensure that any potential defection does not lead to internal fragmentation or widespread political revolt. The source noted that the loss of a sitting governor would be an existential blow to the PDP in Zamfara, essentially ending its influence in that part of the country. If the move happens, it is expected that a massive realignment of legislative power will follow, as state lawmakers are likely to defect en masse to maintain their access to the executive branch. This would effectively marginalize any remnants of the PDP, cementing the APC’s dominant hold on the nation’s political architecture. With Governor Fintiri’s exit serving as the latest signal of this trend, the APC has now increased its control to 30 states nationwide, leaving the opposition to grapple with a shrinking map and the looming prospect of further irrelevance in the coming years





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