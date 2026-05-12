Political Turmoil in Kaduna Central Senatorial District: APC Leadership Struggles Amid 2027 Races

Internal rivalries and competing ambitions within the APC threaten to fracture party unity in Kaduna State as prominent figures battle for senatorial and House of Representatives tickets ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tension is brewing in the Kaduna Central Senatorial District as competing figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC) vie for the party's senatorial ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The political landscape in Kaduna State is becoming increasingly volatile as aspirants refuse to step down for consensus candidates, deepening internal divides within the ruling party. Among the prominent contenders are former senator Shehu Sani, ex-state House of Assembly Speaker Yusuf Zailani, and activist-turned-politician Shettima Yerima, each with their own loyal followings.

Adding to the complexity is the perception that Governor Uba Sani backs multiple candidates, fueling speculation and sowing discord among supporters who are pushing for a primary to determine grassroots popularity. The contest has intensified since the governor's ally, Shehu Sani, rejoined the APC after a public fallout with former governor Nasir El-Rufai. His return has energized the Kaduna Central race but also heightened competition, given his outspoken reputation and continued political relevance.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Zailani brings considerable experience and a strong local base in Igabi, leveraging his tenure as Assembly Speaker and youth development projects to rally support. Shettima Yerima, known for his northern advocacy, complicates the race further by appealing to ideological blocs across conservative and youth political circles. In the House of Representatives battle, a fierce rivalry is emerging between AbdulAzeez Kaka and Samaila Suleiman, with both applicants refusing to step aside.

Former lawmaker Bello El-Rufai, despite defecting, retains influence among young voters and his father's supporters, adding another layer of uncertainty. Beyond Kaduna Central, similar conflicts are unfolding across the state, with party members divided over conflicting ambitions. Political analysts warn that unless the APC resolves these factional tensions, it risks destabilizing itself ahead of the elections, leaving Governor Uba Sani with the challenge of balancing competing interests without alienating key factions





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Kaduna APC 2027 Elections Senatorial Contest Shehu Sani Governor Uba Sani

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