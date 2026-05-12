Political Turmoil Hits Rivers State APC as Fubara Allies Cry Foul Over 2027 Screening Results

A detailed analysis of the controversy surrounding the APC screening for the 2027 House of Assembly in Rivers State, where allegations of rigging and factional bias have sparked a crisis.

The political landscape of Rivers State has been thrust into a state of extreme volatility following the release of the All Progressives Congress screening report for the upcoming 2027 House of Assembly primary elections.

Supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara have reacted with fierce indignation, vehemently dismissing the findings of the screening exercise as a fraudulent attempt to manipulate the democratic process. The core of the grievance lies in the stark disparity between those who were cleared and those who were disqualified.

According to the reports, a disproportionately large number of aspirants were tossed out of the race, while a significant majority of those aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were given a seamless passage. This has led to widespread accusations that the entire process was a carefully orchestrated script intended to purge the party of Governor Fubara's influence long before the actual voting begins.

The controversy centers on the activities of the screening committee led by Ajibola Muraina, which conducted evaluations in Port Harcourt over a weekend. The numerical data from the report is particularly striking: out of 98 hopefuls who submitted their documents for vetting, only 33 were cleared to proceed, meaning 65 aspirants were disqualified. A closer look at the list of successful candidates reveals a pattern that loyalists of Governor Fubara find suspicious.

Among those cleared were 28 sitting lawmakers who have maintained an unwavering allegiance to Nyesom Wike, including the Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol. In sharp contrast, heavyweights within the Fubara camp, such as Victor Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy, Timothy Orubibanugha, and Chijioke Ihunwo, found themselves on the disqualified list. This outcome has sparked claims that the exercise was not a fair vetting of credentials but rather a political hatchet job designed to consolidate power within the Wike faction.

In an attempt to mitigate the backlash, the screening committee has defended its actions, asserting that the process was conducted with absolute transparency and in strict adherence to the party's constitution. The committee attributed the mass disqualifications to a variety of technical failures and administrative lapses. These included missing voter cards, inconsistent information provided in affidavits, discrepancies in party membership records, and failure by nominators to pay required dues.

To further justify the disqualifications, the committee highlighted specific incidents of misconduct. For instance, it was alleged that Victor Oko-Jumbo attempted to use security aides to force his way into the screening venue. Even more damaging was the accusation against Tonye Garrick Tom-George, who was allegedly caught attempting to bribe committee members with an envelope of cash. Tom-George has since denied these claims and has threatened to pursue legal action for defamation.

However, the credibility of the Muraina-led committee was severely compromised when its own secretary, Tanko Yamowa, stepped forward to issue a shocking disclaimer. Yamowa publicly distanced himself from the circulated report, describing the list as unauthorized and false. He clarified that the committee had only recently concluded its deliberations and that no official results had been formally sanctioned or approved for public release.

This internal fracture within the committee's leadership has provided further ammunition to Governor Fubara's supporters, who argue that the leaked report was a weaponized document meant to intimidate and sideline opposition. The confusion has left many aspirants in a state of limbo, unsure of their standing within the party. The frustration among the disqualified candidates is palpable, with many pointing to a systemic bias that ignored their qualifications.

Gogo-Ogute Isaiah, an aspirant for the Andoni constituency, expressed his disbelief, noting that despite meeting every single requirement and paying all necessary fees, he discovered his disqualification through social media rather than through official party channels. Other affected candidates have argued that the committee focused on trivial typographical errors to justify disqualifications, treating minor mistakes as insurmountable flaws rather than rectifiable errors.

As figures like Solomon Lenu warn of a deepening divide within the party, the Rivers State APC finds itself facing a profound crisis of confidence. The current climate suggests that the road to the 2027 polls will be marked by legal battles and internal strife, as the struggle for dominance between the Fubara and Wike factions continues to destabilize the party's structure





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