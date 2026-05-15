Political Tensions, Economic Challenges, and Presidential Aspirations in Nigeria

A comprehensive overview of the latest news and events in Nigeria, including heightened political activities, economic challenges, and presidential aspirations.

May 15, 2026 7:00 amHeightened activities of political parties, especially issues pertaining to nomination of candidates, permeate the front pages. The Punch reports that fresh tensions have erupted across several states as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) commences its primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.

The newspaper says Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi have submitted their nomination forms at the national secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja. Daily Trust reports that the APC on Thursday postponed the house of representatives primary scheduled to commence today to Saturday, May 16, 2026. The newspaper says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, says he will serve only one term of four years if elected president in 2027.

The Guardian reports that the soaring cost of egg production is forcing many families to exclude the essential animal protein from their menus. The newspaper says the APC national working committee has reportedly changed its stance for a consensus mode of primary amid intense pushback. THISDAY reports that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted the pension fund administrators (PFAs) a special waiver to participate in the Dangote refinery initial public offering (IPO) expected later in the year.

The newspaper says China’s President Xi Jinping and his United States counterpart Donald Trump yesterday agreed on a “new vision” of building a “constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability”. Nigerian Tribune reports that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election. The newspaper says the ADC has faulted the federal government’s move to seek another fresh $1.25 billion World Bank loan despite Nigeria’s rising debt profile of about N159.28 trillion.

The Nation reports that President Bola Tinubu yesterday said Nigeria has attracted nearly $20 billion in foreign direct investments in 2026. The newspaper says the faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Nyesom Wike has commenced screening for presidential, governorship, and national assembly aspirants





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Nigeria All Progressives Congress (APC) African Democratic Congress (ADC) Labour Party (LP) World Bank Loan Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

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