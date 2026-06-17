Political Storm Over Pantami's Party Membership in Gombe State

A dispute between APC and PDP over Ali Pantami's party affiliation escalates ahead of 2027 elections.

A political storm is brewing in Gombe State as the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) clash over the party affiliation of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami .

The controversy erupted after Pantami emerged as the PDP's governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections, following a primary election that saw Jamilu Gwamna selected as the APC candidate. Both parties are now trading accusations over the legitimacy of Pantami's defection, with the APC insisting he remains a member of the ruling party and the PDP countering that he has validly resigned and joined their ranks.

The APC's position, articulated by its state Publicity Secretary Moses Kyari at a press conference in Gombe, hinges on procedural irregularities. Kyari stated that the party's ward executive committee in Pantami's home ward neither received nor discussed any resignation letter purportedly submitted by Pantami. According to Kyari, 25 out of 27 ward executive members publicly declared that they had no knowledge of such a letter.

He further revealed that the ward chairman, Alhaji Bala Galda, claimed the alleged resignation letter was received on May 23, 2026, despite being dated May 19, and was delivered by an individual named Abba Pantami. Kyari argued that under the APC constitution, INEC guidelines, and the Electoral Act, Pantami remains an APC member until all prescribed processes are completed and verified.

Additionally, Kyari dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu endorsed Pantami's defection and governorship ambition, calling such assertions baseless and contrary to the President's commitment to the APC. In response, the PDP swiftly issued a statement through its state Public Relations Officer, Abdulkadir Dukku, asserting that Pantami is a bona fide member of the party.

The PDP claimed to possess documentary evidence confirming Pantami's resignation from the APC, including a resignation letter acknowledged by the APC ward chairman on May 19, 2026. Dukku noted that the chairman had personally acknowledged the letter and even posted it on social media, where it went viral.

The PDP accused the APC of repeatedly holding press conferences on the same issue despite clear documentation, urging the ruling party to focus on preparing for the upcoming elections rather than engaging in distractions. The PDP also emphasized that the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act guarantee freedom of association, suggesting that if the APC lacks confidence in its candidate, it should address internal concerns rather than force Pantami to remain in the party.

The controversy over Pantami's membership has become a flashpoint in Gombe State politics, reflecting deeper tensions between the APC and PDP as they jostle for advantage ahead of the 2027 general elections. Pantami, a prominent figure who served as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy under former President Muhammadu Buhari, has long been associated with the APC.

His decision to contest for governor under the PDP banner has therefore sparked intense debate, with each party leveraging different interpretations of party rules and constitutional provisions. The APC's case rests on strict adherence to internal procedures. At a well-attended press conference, Moses Kyari laid out the party's argument in detail, referencing specific dates and documents.

He emphasized that the ward executive committee, which is the primary body responsible for receiving and processing resignation letters, had not acted on any such letter from Pantami. The alleged resignation letter, Kyari clarified, was purportedly received on May 23, 2026, but carried a date of May 19, raising questions about its authenticity.

Moreover, the ward chairman noted that the letter was delivered by Abba Pantami, whose relationship to the former minister was not specified. The APC also pointed out that despite repeated requests, the ward executive had not been furnished with a copy of the letter, leaving the matter unresolved. Kyari invoked the APC Constitution, which outlines procedures for membership resignation, and argued that until those procedures are fully completed, Pantami remains a member.

He also cited the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, stressing that any change of party must be properly documented and verified to be valid. The PDP, however, countered with what it described as irrefutable evidence. Abdulkadir Dukku, the party's state Public Relations Officer, released a statement asserting that the APC ward chairman had personally acknowledged receipt of Pantami's resignation letter on May 19, 2026.

Dukku claimed that the chairman had even taken a photograph of the letter and shared it on social media, making it publicly accessible. The statement further noted that this was the third time the APC had organized a press conference on the same issue, despite the clear documentation available.

The PDP accused the APC of deliberately muddying the waters to distract from its own internal challenges, including the selection of Jamilu Gwamna as its candidate, who some party members view as a weaker contender against Pantami. The PDP also highlighted the constitutional guarantee of freedom of association, arguing that Pantami had the right to choose his political affiliation without hindrance.

By insisting that Pantami must remain in the APC, the PDP suggested, the ruling party was attempting to curtail that right and undermine democratic choice. Beyond the immediate party dispute, the fight over Pantami's membership raises fundamental questions about political defections in Nigeria. Defections are common in Nigerian politics, often driven by personal ambition or party crises, and the rules governing them are frequently contested.

In this case, the APC's insistence on procedural rigor may be seen as an effort to enforce party discipline and discourage floor-crossing, while the PDP's focus on the acknowledgment of the resignation letter emphasizes the practical aspects of party change. The involvement of President Tinubu, who is accused of endorsing Pantami's move, adds another layer of complexity, as it touches on the president's role as party leader and his relationship with state-level politics.

The APC's denial of any such endorsement underscores the sensitivity of the issue and the desire to maintain party unity. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the resolution of this dispute could set a precedent for how party membership changes are handled, not only in Gombe State but across the country. Whether through internal party mechanisms, legal challenge, or political negotiation, the outcome will likely influence the electoral prospects of both parties and the broader political landscape





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