Political Row in Gombe Over Isa Pantami's Party Affiliation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are deadlocked over whether former minister Isa Pantami has legally resigned from the APC to join the PDP and pursue the Gombe State governorship. Each party claims the other spreads misinformation, citing constitutional and electoral law interpretations.

A political dispute has unfolded in Gombe State concerning the party affiliation of Isa Pantami , former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. The ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) are locked in a war of words over whether Pantami has formally left the APC to join the PDP and pursue the state's governorship ticket.

The APC insists he remains a member of the party, while the PDP asserts he has lawfully completed all necessary procedures for defection. The conflict highlights broader tensions around political loyalty, party discipline, and the interpretation of electoral regulations in Nigeria's democratic landscape. At the center of the controversy is the claim by the APC that Pantami's alleged resignation was not properly processed.

The party's State Publicity Secretary, Moses Bolde, addressed journalists in Gombe, stating that the APC found it necessary to counter what it called widespread misinformation. Bolde noted that 25 out of 27 members of the APC Executive Committee in Pantami's ward had previously distanced themselves from reports of his resignation, saying they had not received or deliberated on any such letter.

He explained that the ward chairman, Bala Galda, reportedly acknowledged receiving a letter supposedly submitted on Pantami's behalf on May 23. However, the document itself was dated May 19 and was allegedly delivered by an individual named Abba Pantami. Bolde stressed that despite repeated requests, a copy of the resignation letter had not been provided for scrutiny by the ward executive.

He argued that based on the APC constitution, INEC guidelines, and the Electoral Act, Pantami remains an APC member until all prescribed procedures for resignation are completed and verified. The APC spokesperson also rejected claims reportedly made by Pantami during a television interview that his move to the PDP and his governorship ambition had the blessing of President Bola Tinubu.

Bolde stated that President Tinubu is a committed APC leader and would not endorse actions against the party's interests, unity, and growth. The APC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, unity, and democratic principles, pledging to protect its integrity and consolidate its achievements in Gombe State. On the other side, the PDP maintained that Pantami formally resigned from the APC and fulfilled all requirements for joining the opposition party.

The PDP's Public Relations Officer, Abdulkadir Dukku, countered that the APC's position was unfounded and showed a misunderstanding of the Electoral Act and constitutional provisions on party membership. He presented documentary evidence that Pantami had lawfully exited the APC before joining the PDP. Dukku noted that the APC ward chairman personally acknowledged receipt of Pantami's resignation letter on May 19, and that acknowledgment had circulated widely on social media.

The PDP urged the public to disregard what it termed misleading narratives about Pantami's political status. This back-and-forth underscores the technical and often opaque processes surrounding political defections in Nigeria. The arguments hinge on procedural details: proper documentation, acknowledgment by local party structures, and compliance with electoral laws. The APC is emphasizing formalities and the lack of verified paperwork, while the PDP points to an acknowledged receipt as proof of a valid departure.

The involvement of the presidency adds another layer, with the APC invoking Tinubu's loyalty to the party to discredit Pantami's claims of having presidential support. The dispute may have implications for the upcoming governorship election in Gombe, where Pantami's candidacy could influence voter alignments. Both parties are trying to shape public perception, with the APC casting Pantami as an illegitimate defector and the PDP portraying him as a legitimate member.

The situation also reflects the ongoing friction between Nigeria's two major parties, each keen to project an image of cohesion and moral high ground. Observers will watch how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and possibly the courts interpret the case if it escalates. For now, the war of words continues, each side presenting its version of events with equal conviction. The outcome may set a precedent for how party defections are handled in the run-up to future elections.

Ultimately, this incident illustrates the intricate dance of Nigerian politics, where personal ambition, party loyalty, and legal technicalities intersect. The voters of Gombe will ultimately decide whether Pantami's narrative resonates with them at the polls





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Isa Pantami Gombe State APC PDP Political Defection Electoral Act INEC Bola Tinubu

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