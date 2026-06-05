Political Rivalry Fuels Insecurity Crisis in Osun State Border Communities

Kidnappings surge along Osun State borders as political divide between state and local governments hampers unified security response, leaving victims to pay ransoms with no rescues.

From Ora to Ijebu Jesa and Waasinmi, communities along Osun State 's borders have increasingly come under the shadow of kidnappers and armed criminals. But beyond the rising cases of abduction lies another troubling concern: the lack of synergy between the state government and local council authorities over security management.

Osun State has had its fair share of violent crimes in recent times, with little breakthrough despite efforts by the state government and the management of the 30 local government areas to keep the state safe. While it may be an overstatement to describe the state as completely unsafe, it would not be inaccurate to say Osun has become increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes, particularly kidnapping.

Sandwiched between states battling severe cases of abduction and banditry, the 35-year-old South-West state appears yet to evolve a coordinated response capable of effectively tackling the growing threat. Osun lies inland in Nigeria's South-West region, bordered by Oyo and Kwara states to the north, Ekiti and Ondo states to the east, and Ogun State to the south. Occupying a strategic position within the region, the state serves as a link between the western and eastern parts of the South-West.

However, observers attribute the lack of effective coordination in tackling insecurity to the prevailing political situation in the state, where the Accord Party controls the state government, while the local government administrations are dominated by officials elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. Although both sides have, at different times, rolled out initiatives aimed at addressing insecurity, political rivalry has continued to create a gulf between them, thereby hampering the implementation of a unified security strategy.

In the last six months, victims of several reported abduction cases in the state regained freedom only after the payment of ransoms running into millions of naira. In none of the incidents were the victims rescued by security operatives. A closer look at the pattern of the crimes also shows that many of the abductions occurred in communities located along Osun's boundaries with neighbouring states.

The trend has raised concerns over the ability of the government to effectively secure its borders against criminal elements fleeing pressure from nearby states battling worsening insecurity. One of the earliest reported cases involved Emmanuel Owolabi, who was abducted in Ora, a border community in Osun State near Kwara State. His abduction was followed by several similar incidents recorded between December 2025 and May 2026.

After spending almost four weeks in captivity, Owolabi was eventually released in a community in Kwara State following the payment of an undisclosed ransom. Barely weeks later, suspected bandits reportedly invaded Ora again through the Kwara boundary on February 1 and abducted two other residents. They were also released after about four weeks in captivity. In April, the wave of abductions shifted to Waasinmi, a town located near the Osun-Oyo boundary.

A Bororo Fulani resident identified simply as Sulaimon, who lived around Olubo Road in the community, was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen who later demanded ransom for his release. On May 4, kidnappers struck again in Ijebu Jesa, where another herdsman, Yahaya Suleimon, was abducted. The abductors reportedly demanded N70m ransom, though an undisclosed amount was eventually paid to secure his freedom days later.

Of all the reported incidents, it was only in the Ijebu Jesa case that arrests were publicly announced by security agencies. Apparently in response to growing concerns over the increasing cases of kidnapping in states sharing boundaries with Osun, the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke has intensified security patrols in communities located along the Kwara State border.

Coincidentally, the Chairman of Ifedayo Local Government Area, where some of the affected communities are located, Samuel Idowu, is also the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria in Osun State, made up largely of chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The political atmosphere in the state has remained tense, as the ALGON leadership under Idowu is embroiled in legal battles with officials elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party during the February 22, 2025 local government elections and loyal to Governor Adeleke.

Beyond providing logistics support for security patrols in vulnerable border communities, the Adeleke administration also established the Osun Security Trust Fund, aimed at mobilising resources to finance security operations and provide equipment for security agencies operating in the state. At the same time, local government administrations controlled by APC officials have also embarked on separate efforts to strengthen security across Osun. This fragmented approach has led to duplication of efforts and gaps in coverage, leaving many border communities exposed.

For instance, while state patrols focus on the Kwara border, the Oyo and Ekiti borders receive less attention. Residents in Waasinmi and Ijebu Jesa have called for a joint task force involving all local governments and the state to pool resources and intelligence. Without such coordination, the cycle of abductions and ransom payments is likely to continue, undermining public confidence in the government's ability to protect its citizens.

The situation underscores the urgent need for political actors to set aside differences and prioritise the safety of the people above partisan interests. As one community leader noted, when criminals see a divided government, they exploit the weakness, and innocent citizens pay the price. The coming months will test whether Osun's leaders can overcome their political rivalries to forge a united front against the rising tide of insecurity





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