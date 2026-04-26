Political Realignment in Nigeria: APC Gains Momentum Ahead of 2027 Elections

A surge in defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape as key figures seek President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement for the 2027 general elections. This trend raises concerns about the future of opposition parties and the potential for a dominant one-party system.

Nigeria 's political landscape is undergoing significant shifts as the 2027 general elections approach. A notable trend is the increasing number of political figures – including governors, senators, and representatives – defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

This movement is widely interpreted as a strategic effort to gain President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement, perceived as a crucial advantage in the upcoming elections. Analysts characterize this as a 'high-stakes scramble for influence' that will likely define the 2027 polls. The APC welcomes these defections, framing the departing parties as failing entities, while opposition leaders accuse the Presidency and APC of orchestrating crises within opposition parties to establish a one-party state and facilitate President Tinubu’s potential re-election.

The APC vehemently denies these accusations, urging opposition parties to address their internal issues rather than assigning blame. Since the start of 2026, at least six governors have officially joined the APC, citing reasons such as ideological alignment, enhanced collaboration with the federal government, and strategic positioning for 2027.

Prominent defectors include Governors Abba Yusuf (Kano), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), each bringing with them substantial numbers of lawmakers and local officials, significantly altering the political dynamics in their respective regions. Similar defections have occurred among senators and members of the House of Representatives, originating from parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

These individuals often emphasize the need for 'effective federal collaboration' and 'alignment with national policy direction' as their motivations. This pattern echoes a style of politics known as 'Baba Sope Politics,' originating in Lagos during Tinubu’s tenure as governor, where endorsement from Tinubu is often seen as paramount to electoral success, sometimes outweighing individual popularity. The absence of this endorsement was reportedly a factor in former Lagos Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s failure to secure a second term.

Current speculation suggests Deputy Governor Hamzat is being positioned as President Tinubu’s preferred successor to Governor Sanwo-Olu. The current wave of defections is viewed not merely as opportunistic but as a calculated strategy to secure positions within Tinubu’s inner circle, boosting visibility and political leverage. The APC has consistently welcomed defectors since the third quarter of 2025, with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also benefiting, though to a lesser extent.

The APC’s evolution from a coalition of diverse groups in 2013 to the dominant political force in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic is remarkable. Currently, the APC controls the presidency, 31 governorships, 89 Senate seats, and 282 House of Representatives seats, holding a majority in the South-South, North-Central, and North-West regions, and significant presence in the South-West, South-East, and North-East.

Only five states remain under opposition control – Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Osun, and Oyo – governed by APGA, LP, Accord, and PDP respectively. The opposition’s Senate representation is further diminished by recent vacancies. The APC’s current dominance surpasses even the PDP’s peak in 2003, when it held 31 governorships, 76 Senate seats, and 223 House seats. In Nigerian politics, the endorsement of a powerful incumbent like Tinubu is widely considered a decisive advantage





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