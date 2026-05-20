Political Establishment in Nigeria Excludes Young Voters through Financial Barriers

The text discusses the political establishment in Nigeria excluding young voters from participating in the primary elections. It highlights the replacement of the age criterion for public office with a financial one, and how the system functions as a private club with financial barriers to participation.

The 2027 election is officially underway with political parties conducting primaries and printing timetables. The age threshold has been lowered for running for public office, but a financial barrier has replaced the age one.

Some young Nigerians are navigating this primary season with ease benefiting from their biological and political capital inherited from former governors, ex-presidents, party chairmen, and political godfathers. The primary system functions as a private club with a high barrier of entrance but operates as a franchise where access to money is major factor





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Political Establishment Financial Barriers Private Club Elected Office Campaign Financing

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