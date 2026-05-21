Political Developments, Elections, and Construction Accidents in Nigeria

A comprehensive overview of recent political events, election announcements, and construction accidents in Nigeria, including the withdrawal of Siminalayi Fubara and Dr George-Kelly D.A. from the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primaries, the assurance of Prof. Josh Amupitan to eligible voters, and the collapse of a two-storey building in Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primaries ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state. Fubara announced his decision in a statement he issued to journalists on Wednesday.

He said his move followed 'deep reflection and extensive consultations' with his family, friends and associates. A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Dr George-Kelly D.A. , has withdrawn from the party's primary election citing the need for party unity and loyalty to the leadership of the APC.

Following the controversies rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress over the ongoing Primaries, the National Chairman of the party, Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the party has what it takes to resolve its differences. Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Josh Amupitan, has assured eligible voters that their votes will count.

The Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR at 26.5% following its 305th meeting. The Chairman of First HoldCo, Femi Otedola, has announced plans to invest $100 million in Dangote refinery. The Shehu Gabam-led Social Democratic Party, SDP, has elected Abimbola Akeem Atanda as its Presidential candidate for the forthcoming polls.

The Director-General of Media and Publicity at the Kano Government House, Sunusi Tofa, has made the explosive allegation that former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is indirectly working towards the re-election of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Federal Government has begun the disbursement of outstanding 2025 allowances to beneficiaries of the Bilateral Education Agreement Scholarship Programme studying in partner countries abroad.

No fewer than 20 workers narrowly escaped death after a two-storey building under construction collapsed in Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State





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Nigeria Politics Elections All Progressives Congress Independent National Electoral Commission Central Bank Of Nigeria Social Democratic Party Bilateral Education Agreement Scholarship Prog Construction Accidents

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