Political Analyst Argues Against Goodluck Jonathan’s Viability as Northern Presidential Candidate

A political analyst in Kano, Kabiru Ojo, has said that former President, Goodluck Jonathan may not be a viable option for the northern political bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections. He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST on Wednesday, where he analysed growing debate around Jonathan’s possible return.

A political analyst in Kano, Kabiru Ojo, has said that former President, Goodluck Jonathan may not be a viable option for the northern political bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST on Wednesday, where he analysed growing debate around Jonathan’s possible return. Ojo argued that the North would interpret Jonathan’s possible comeback differently depending on social and political class, with elites likely opposing his return due to fears of political retaliation linked to the 2015 election. He further stated that Northern political elites would resist Jonathan’s return because they see it as a payback period.

Additionally, Ojo suggested that some Northern stakeholders may attempt to draw Jonathan into the 2027 race for strategic reasons, especially within the PDP. The analyst also argued that Jonathan’s chances of acceptance in Northern political circles remain limited.

Another political analyst, Aminu Rabiu, agreed that the performance of former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has changed public perception of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was previously widely criticised during and shortly after his presidency, but is now seen in a different light, especially in the North





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