Policy Alert Calls for Enhanced Citizen Engagement in Okobo LGA to Improve Governance

Policy Alert advocates for strengthened citizen participation in Okobo Local Government Area to improve service delivery and accountability. A town hall meeting highlighted key issues and proposed solutions to local governance challenges including healthcare, education and financial institution access.

Policy Alert, a civil society organization operating in Akwa Ibom State, has advocated for a more robust level of citizen participation in local governance . This call to action emphasizes the belief that increased engagement from the populace is essential for enhancing service delivery and fostering greater accountability within communities. The call was made by Idorenyin Eyo, representing Policy Alert, during a comprehensive town hall meeting focused on 'Governance and Citizens Engagement'.

This event, held in Okobo, was a collaborative effort between Policy Alert and the Okobo local government, with crucial support from the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF). Eyo highlighted that a strong participatory governance model at the local level is absolutely vital to improve public services and deepen the level of accountability that is present. She specifically addressed the challenges faced by many communities within the Okobo Local Government Area, noting the limited opportunities for citizens, particularly young people and women, to engage constructively with local officials. This lack of access, according to Eyo, often creates weak feedback mechanisms, reduces transparency in decision-making, and contributes to a general lack of trust in governmental processes. The event facilitated crucial dialogue, highlighting key areas needing improvement and showcasing the commitment from stakeholders to work together. \During the town hall meeting, the Executive Chairman of Okobo LGA, represented by the Vice Chairman, Mrs. Veronica Clement, took the opportunity to advocate for open and honest communication, underlining the significance of a collaborative relationship between the local government and its citizens. This collaboration, she stated, is crucial in driving transparency, holding officials accountable, and improving the quality of services delivered to the community. Mrs. Clement reaffirmed the council's dedication to inclusive governance, emphasizing the plan to continue hosting regular town hall meetings, a strategy designed to strengthen the bond between the local government and its citizens and to consistently improve service delivery. This proactive approach underscores the government’s commitment to actively seek feedback, address community concerns, and ensure that the needs of the people are at the forefront of their actions. The commitment to continuous dialogue and feedback mechanisms signals a positive step towards building a stronger and more responsive local government structure. The town hall meeting provided a valuable platform for citizens to voice their concerns and contribute to solutions aimed at improving the overall well-being of the community. The event's emphasis on participatory governance underscores a shift towards a more inclusive and responsive model of local governance in Okobo.\Participants at the meeting brought forward several key concerns and suggestions to the local government officials. These covered several areas, including pressing needs and potential solutions. One major point of discussion was the urgent need to complete the primary healthcare center to provide the community with better access to essential healthcare services. This highlighted the direct impact of infrastructure on the well-being of the residents. Also, the establishment of financial institutions within the local government area was seen as crucial to stimulate economic development and provide the local population with easier access to financial services. The absence of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) center in the community was another critical concern. Attendees pointed out that students who have completed secondary school currently must travel to the state capital to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations, placing a considerable financial and logistical strain on families. This deficiency in technological infrastructure was highlighted as a barrier to educational advancement and opportunities for the young people in the community. Furthermore, the participants raised the concerning issue of the severe shortage of teachers at the Community Secondary School, Okobo. It was revealed that only six teachers are currently responsible for educating approximately 800 students. This significant teacher-to-student ratio was recognized as having a detrimental impact on the quality of education provided to the students. The dialogue showcased the community’s commitment to identify and address the challenges faced, offering actionable recommendations to foster progress. It provided a clear picture of the diverse needs and challenges faced by residents and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing these issues.





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Citizen Engagement Local Governance Accountability Service Delivery Okobo LGA

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